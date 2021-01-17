Semiconductor design that transforms the Solar Power industry

The growing market demand for affordable and cleaner electricity indicates a tremendous change in the energy landscape, never before recorded. These statistics are evident in energy trends such as solar-powered electricity and battery storage technology, drastically decreasing the costs over the past ten years. However, energy-efficient technologies continue to expand. Access to affordable and ever-present solar power and energy storage technologies revolutionized power production and utilization, facilitating zero-emission transportation. The innovative power technologies continue to introduce new ways of storing renewable energy as chemical-based fuels that support new gadgets connected to the Internet of Things (IoT).



The vision for the future’s cheaper and greener energy continues to face many challenges, such as limitations in reducing the cost of electricity from silicon solar. The manufacturers of every silicon solar panel require a lot of energy, and the production facilities are costly to construct. Even though the production cost is minimizable, the solar installation costs are high because of the extras such as wiring, electronics, etc. The global power demand is 30 TeraWatt (TW), but the current solar systems produce less than 1TW. This rate of power generation hinders the potential to solve challenges such as climate change.



On the other hand, LED lighting and energy-efficient display technologies are costly and do not produce enough color quality to substitute traditional lighting. Currently, lighting accounts for approximately 5% of the planet’s carbon emissions, creating the need for new technologies to minimize the emissions quickly.



A laboratory in Cambridge, England, is developing a new semiconductor material called halide perovskites. The halide perovskites are light-stimulated materials that conduct charges when exposed to light. Perovskites inks are placed onto materials such as glass or plastic to create fragile films containing metal, halide, and organic ions. During the production of solar cells or any LED device, the designers place the layer between electrodes. Interestingly, the films absorb and emit different colors of light, depending on their chemical composition. Changing the film growth mode allows for better light absorption in solar panels and light emission for LED devices. Altering the films allows color pigmentation for solar panels and LED gadgets that emit near-infrared (NIR), ultra-violet (UV), and visible light. Although the production process is cheap and versatile, the halide perovskites show outstanding performances as solar cells and LED light emitters.



In conclusion, the development of novel materials such as the halide perovskites unlocks solar power potential. Every innovation in the green economy pushes humankind closer to achieving Zero-emission energy initiatives. The plan is to reduce carbon emission by introducing affordable renewable energy sources and storage technologies.