The Ban on Fossil Fuels by the United Kingdom Rescheduled To 2030

Boris Johnson, who is the Prime minister of the United Kingdom, is expected to change the set date of the scheduled ban on fossil fuels. The initial plan was to initiate the ban in 2040, but the prime minister is expected to move the date back to 2030. This move has been seen as the ideal channel through which the British government is expected to escalate electric vehicles’ use on its roads.

The announcement of the change of the dates is expected to be made this fall by the P.M, and this announcement is expected to help in a significant change of road users to shift from fossil fuel propelled vehicles to electric vehicles. There has been a drive to develop new policies that advocated for the use of clean energy for economic recovery, especially from the Coronavirus. This announcement is viewed as a significant booster in the drive.

With the United Kingdom terminating the sale of fossil fuel by 20130, the country will be a step ahead of France, which is expected to initiate its plan by 20140. UK plan will be in line with countries like Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands to begin their plans in the same year.

A confirmation made last week by the clean energy minister, Kwasi Kwarteng MP, the energy white paper which has been in the pipeline for quite some time will be out in the autumn, and it will lay down the major guidelines on the government’s legal bid to come up with a zero-carbon economy by the year 2050. The document is expected to consider the procedures put in place by the Committee on Climate Change, which involves the sustenance of the country’s clean hydrogen industry in the bid to eradicate emissions of carbon from homesteads and industrial areas.

According to Graeme Cooper, the director in charge of national Grid’s electric vehicle project, the country, and its citizens should harbor no fear of whether the Grid would effectively handle the influx in demand for more electricity increased electric vehicles. He confirmed that the Grid operation was capable and that a fast and smooth transition is a possibility, and the Grid is well adapted to deal with the influx.

Cooper affirmed that the Grid would be able to cope efficiently with the road transport’s expected electrification, which he stated would need less than a third more energy than the country’s current demand of 300 TWh.