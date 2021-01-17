Women in business will be crucial in accelerating the spread of renewables to remote areas

The government has launched a program enabling women in business to obtain up to $10000 to distribute renewable energy to the marginalized and sidelined communities. With the death rate for the coronavirus pandemic crossing one million, the last resort for distributing renewable energy to rural and inaccessible areas is the women entrepreneurs’ support of the government and international agencies’ help.

The new program that will accelerate the distribution of health resources and renewable energy allows women entrepreneurs to acquire a minimum of $3000 to pioneer these projects. Rachel Kyte of the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy explained that the Shine Campaign Covid-19 Recovery Fund should flow into the renewable energy programs to stimulate quick economic recovery.

Kyte admitted that the coronavirus pandemic aid had pulled the toughest strings in enabling the spread of renewable energy technology to all the areas that had been sidelined. Kyte explained that for health care and food supply programs to realize its potential in remote areas, there must be an integration of renewable energy in these areas.

The Shine Campaign came into being two years ago with the sole purpose of accelerating the distribution of energy in remote areas of Africa, Asia, and other developing regions. One of the supporters of this campaign, the Wallace Global Fund, stated that it would be giving $100000 to help the remote areas to recover from the pandemic.

The Shine Campaign leaders stated that the funds are trickling in from their supporters, and they will award them to projects and proposals that meet the articulated objectives. Some of the eligibility criteria articulated by the agency’s website are that the project must be for energy and corresponding to the support of health care projects. More funds will also enter the local renewables to support the workers in maintaining and adhering to the health guidelines in this pandemic period.

The Shine Campaign managers outlined the need to ensure electricity reaches the remote areas like the Sahara of Africa to open the areas for medical resources to flow and attend to the residents’ health needs. Over 600 million residents of the Sahara region live in areas with limited to no access to electricity.

African entrepreneurs are voicing their demands over neglecting these remote areas in the allocation of project funds by international agencies. The entrepreneurs are proposing a gender equity protocol in the allocation of grants so that women entrepreneurs can distribute renewable energy through their projects to these remote areas.

Finally, Kyte proposes the factoring in women entrepreneurs attached to the communities in the marginalized and remote areas to activate the spread of renewables in their communities. Biased allocation of resources and grants for energy projects will impede the accessibility of remote areas for development and the procession of other basic utilities like health care, housing, water supply, and food supply networks.