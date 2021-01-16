The future of thermal energy storage

Siemens Energy is collaborating with EnergyNest to create a thermal energy storage solution for commercial customers. These companies are evaluating the possibility of charging a thermal battery with renewable electricity to minimize the need for natural gas.

The decarbonization process is achievable through thermal storage, although the technology is peculiar and costly. Therefore, Siemens Energy and EnergyNest are coming together to rollout module-based and standard thermal storage units factoring in efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the technology.

Advocates of thermal storage explain that the technology offers high energy storage capacity, advanced technical life, and a reliable system compared to Lithium-ion batteries. Other innovators interested in this technology include the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), whose project focuses on the efficiency of energy from the thermal storage to run a turbine-generator piece. NREL is exploring the thermal technology system to generate a heat exchanger that heats particles to exceed 1100°C. Once electricity is needed, the particles will go through a fluidized bed heat exchanger, leading to the Brayton turbine’s consequent movement fixated on a generator.

Also, the Brayton Energy company is creating turbomachinery within the thermal energy storage system. The component will alternate between acting as a turbine and a compressor. The firm reveals that it is working on system modification to reduce sophistication, increase efficiency, and minimize capital costs.

Another interested party is Echogen, which is designing an energy storage system that converts electrical energy to thermal energy by heating a reservoir and storing the energy for later use. Liquid carbon dioxide is dissolved into the reservoir and supercritically heated, forcing the reservoir to expel electricity.

The above projects are in pursuance of a cost-effective method of developing energy storage systems. It is interesting to understand that the development and exploration of thermal storage are alternating pathways.

One successful proponent of thermal-like technology is Azelio, which has been able to store energy in molten aluminum. A sample of this molten-storage project is the 580 MW Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco. This technology involves heating recycled aluminum to 600°C, and when this energy is needed, it can be recovered via a Stirling engine. The company is now partnering with Trimark Associates of America to dominate the American market to give out 45 MW capacity of Azelio’s energy storage by 2025.

Finally, we have 1414 Degrees, a molten silicon thermal storage firm in Adelaide, Australia, that solves thermal storage problems for the people leaving in the area, with the energy varying from 10 MWh to 1 GWh. The name emanates from the temperature at which the silicon is stored, which is 1414 degrees. The company is known after taking over SolarReserve Australia II Pty Ltd, an owner of the Aurora Solar Energy Project that seeks to grow from 220 MW to 400 MW of PV.