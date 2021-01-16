The safety of Electric Vehicle throughout monsoon: Breaking four widespread myths

In the past couple of years, Electric Vehicles have gradually gained prominence in the automotive segment, and soon they are going to be more established. They have proved to the world that they are utmost unbiased if not superior in their performance compared to their ICE engine equivalents. Nevertheless, there still appears to be some myths regarding their potential, particularly when it arrives at their resistance against rainy conditions. As the monsoon looms, the question lingering in everyone’s mind is whether the Electric Vehicle would endure in the forthcoming rainy days.

Myth 1: Electric vehicles get spoiled in watery places

The reality is that Electric Vehicles are fitted with the Ingress Protection system, and an excellent IP rating in an electric car might be IP65 or IP67 rating. However, this depends on the vehicle. Here the number represents their immunity against two factors, which are water and dust; therefore, the bigger the number, the bigger the immunity against the two aspects. The current batteries of an electric vehicle have an IP67 rating, which is quite sufficient as anything that goes past IP67 is meant for specific paraphernalia such as a submarine.

Myth 2: Electric vehicles are more prone to damage in instances of lightning

The truth is monsoons at times arrive with inconvenient occurrences such as thunderstorms, and most people agonize about the impact the lightning could have on the electric vehicle. However, the reality is you most likely could be safer while in a car on an incident when a flash of lightning strikes a vehicle. The justification behind it is that a lightning bolt hits the exteriors’ metallic car parts.

Myth 3: Charging the Electric Vehicle during rainfall is risky

The truth of the matter is that most people fear to charge an electric car while it rains because everyone knows that water is a good conductor of electricity. However, the good news is that the chargers of an electric vehicle are waterproof and are purposely made to guard both humans and cars against electrical shocks. They are also thoroughly tested and must meet assured safety standards.

Myth 4: Ancillary components usage impacts the electric car range

The inevitable fact is that an electric car does not consume most charges while using ancillary elements such as lights and air conditioners. Consequently, during the monsoon, the windscreen wipers usage will not develop any visible effect on the range. The power consumption from the ancillaries is already taken care of while making the battery pack.