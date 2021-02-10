Upgraded game and fish measures advocate for the minimization of renewable energy projects

The increasing number of renewable energy projects are invading the space for wildlife, with the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission opting for the adoption of the amended recommendations for solar projects. The new measures call for the involvement of the developers and the wildlife observation before they can launch into the projects. The agency habitat protection program supervisor, Amanda Losch, stated that the integration of these regulations in the energy programs would minimize the interference of wildlife for the development of renewable energy utilities where they don’t fit.

She explained that they were opting for a system that communicates with the environmental agencies for clarification before they can delve into more projects. Meeting the recommendations stipulated could only be voluntary according to the documents until an agency or institution permeating and implementing the regulations is created. The agency can pursue the fulfillment of the project to ensure that the developers who do not heed to the document face trial to maintain sanity.

Losch reiterated that in the analysis of energy projects, they do not have the power to regulate but only provide recommendations. However, the new document provides guidelines for monitoring, mitigating, and addressing new projects’ data collection. The guidelines articulate that protecting wildlife through future plans is easy than redeveloping the habitat exposed to harm. Mitigation is always more troublesome than installing measures that ensure the projected challenges do not occur. Losch explained that the new changes are in line with the advancing solar and wind energy projects, which in the past were only proposals.

The guidelines advocate for avoiding valuable or sensitive wildlife and fisheries resources and other areas with visible wildlife under government observation. Developers are encouraged to explore the used lands and natural amenities which do not have wildlife or fisheries to ensure they affect only the cultivated areas. Moreover, the document enumerates the best management practices that will protect the wildlife from energy installations. Losch added that it explains what can be done to maintain the data collected about the areas for future use in case other projects view this land as the key to opening up clean energy operations.

Other recommendations have been tailored for specific renewable energy installations, while others are general. Mitigating the problem while at the incubation stage can help save both the wildlife and energy developers from undue harm that could have emerged. The Wyoming area is under attack with 1816 megawatts of wind energy projects in place and the other 4341 under development. If these projects are monitored before installation, they can help protect the wildlife, especially the birds which are sliced to death by the turbines.