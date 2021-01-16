Bugatti is reinventing the old miniature Bugatti Baby as an electric model

Bugatti and Little Car Company are partnering to develop small electric cars for kids. So far, the joint venture has prepared quite a number that the kids can enjoy.

Initially, the plan was to make 500 miniature electric cars after the 2019 Geneva Motor Show were all purchased by eager parents. However, Bugatti rethought this plan after the strike of the coronavirus pandemic. This disaster made the firm restrategize to avoid losses.

The new miniature electric car is referred to as Bugatti Baby II and is going for as low as $35000. The vehicle is an imitation of the initial Bugatti Baby, debuted on the auto market in the past 100 years.

Ettore Bugatti had a mind of making a car for his dearest son. He started designing an imitation of the then legendary Bugatti Type 35 racer but a smaller version. Ettore’s design inspired the Bugatti company to develop a similar model after continuous demand and pressure from their customers.

The new Bugatti Baby II model is slightly larger than the inspirational model. It is approximately three-quarters the size of the racer Bugatti. The target market is no longer eight-year-olds but young teens.

An additional feature of the mini Bugatti is dynamic nature. The new model is split into three replicas. The first model can alternate two driving modes. The Novice mode is where the car accelerates for 12 miles per hour while in the Expert mode, the car can clock 30 miles per hour.

The other two replicas, the Vitesse and Pur Sang designs, have an even higher accelerating speed than the above model. These modified models go for $50000 and $68000, respectively. They also have an additional feature called the Speed Key, which elucidates the cars’ speed to surpass the improved speed.

The Speed Key can make the model accelerate at 42 miles per hour with a kickstart power of 60 miles per hour in five seconds. The advantage of these upgrades is their large batteries enabling them to maneuver through 30 miles in a single charge.

The car approached Andy Wallace, the famous Bugatti Chiron test driver, to install the suspension settings for this teenager model.

Wallace reiterates that the mini car is shifted to an exuberant speed when Speed Key is activated. In a press release, he said that the vehicle is suitable for settling the energetic teenagers and meeting their unending exploits.

Finally, the automaker for this model allows those customers who purchase these two advanced models to choose their color even if it resembles the Chiron.