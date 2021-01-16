Electrify will be enjoying about $60M when the SolarShare pilot project kickstarts

Singapore’s energy company Electrify reveals that the small-scale energy trading partnership will facilitate the purchase of renewable energy generated by private solar panel owners in an online market platform. This pilot project involves partners like Senoko Energy of Singapore and financier called ENGIE Factory.

The project has a short-term goal of launching a P2P energy trading experience for the customers of Senoko Energy. The long-term purpose of the venture is for Electrify to test the feasibility of their P2P energy trading technology called Synergy. This move will facilitate the spread of solar systems in the country. Synergy is a joint venture hosting the service called SolarShare, whose objective is to stimulate the Southeast Asian region’s transition to renewables.

Synergy will be testing its efficiency in realizing a full-scale transition of the region to solar energy. The pilot project will also help the engineers identify the loopholes in the long-term plan and rectify them in time.

The Electrify anticipates witnessing the purchase of solar energy approximately US$60M in value in the Southeast Asian market in the next three years. Electrify intends to attract 30% of the renewable energy market with project Synergy. The company’s mission is to stir up the competition to achieve a dynamic energy ecosystem using their advanced technology.

The project will be reaching out to 100 consumers who wish to install renewable energy in their households and businesses. In other areas, they will be perching solar panels to produce electricity for private houses and commercial properties. The project will be successful since it can use data from SolarShare to generate enticing energy offers for potential customers.

The success of this project will be to help commercialize Synergy. Senoko Energy and ENGIE Factory have stuck up for Synergy to help it get on its feet. This project is proof that Singapore can dominate the region with its vast technologies.

Senoko Energy’s head of Commercial Division, James Chong, explained that the idea of P2P energy trading is innovative and versatile. The inception of the program worldwide will take time but minimize the monopolistic powers of companies, thereby enhancing the production of cost-effective and reliable energy. Mr. Chong explains that they support SolarShare as part of their cooperative responsibility and ensure that Singaporeans choose from when selecting energy providers. This move will force renewable energy producers to develop their technology to offer quality energy.

Finally, the managing director of ENGIE Factory, Quentin Vaquette, admitted that they support SolarShare to propel the transition to an emission-free society. This P2P project will motivate Singaporeans to switch to renewable energy.