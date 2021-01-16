Delhi declares New Electric Vehicle guidelines, recommends incentives up to ₹150,000 for Electric Cars

The government of New Delhi has given the Delhi Electric vehicle Policy, 2020, to increase the state capital’s electric vehicle adoption after the undesirable effects of the central government’s efforts.

The policy has three-year validity and aims at boosting the Electric Vehicle adoption pace, mainly in the group of two-wheelers, municipal and shared transport cars and cargo vehicles. It intends to enhance the implementation of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to add to 25 percent of every latest car registrations before the year 2024.

The policy recommends monetary incentives, tax and fee waivers, creation of jobs, establishment of charging and swapping infrastructure, non-lapsable ‘State EV Fund’ creation, and battery cycling ecosystem.

Under the policy, e-rickshaws, electric two-wheelers and goods carriers (L5N and N1 vehicles) will get purchase incentives of ₹30, 000 ($401), while electric vehicles would get incentives varying between ₹10,000 ($134) and ₹150,000 ($2,007). To be qualified for those incentives, Electric Vehicles should accomplish the same efficiency and performance eligibility criteria as particular in the Faster Adoption of the central government and Electric Vehicles manufacturing in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II) policy.

The policy targets at encouraging the initiation of private charging points (PCPs) at housing and non-housing premises and the central government confirmed that it would offer a 100 percent grant for and the buying of charging tools up to ₹6,000 ($80) per charging stations.

The Arvind Kejriwal steered government also intends to make community charging facilities available in every three kilometers in Delhi through the guidelines. It also intends to focus on the reprocess and recycling batteries of Electric Vehicles that are outdated to shun any harmful impacts on the surroundings. The policy cheers the reprocess and initiation of a recycling business in partnership with battery and Electric Vehicle producers that target the urban mining of different battery materials.

The policy will use the ‘feebate’ technique to offer incentives under which incompetent, polluting vehicles are charged fees or surcharges, while capable vehicles get rebates.

An open license will be appropriate for e-autos where licenses will be provided based on first-come-first-served. The state government will seek substantial bus addition to the community transport convoy in the 2019-2022 periods. The policy looks for 100 percent electric buses to make up at least 50 percent of all latest stage carriage buses obtained for the city convoy, beginning with the introduction of 1000 electric buses before the year 2020.