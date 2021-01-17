Tapping into renewable energy will widen the accessibility of energy in Sudan

In terms of venturing renewable energy to resolve the poverty and spearhead development established after meetings by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the framework of Sudan will help the country a great deal. This plan emerged after the government of Sudan consulting with the agency on measuring and implementing energy strategies and ventures.

Sudan is swaying towards the usage of energy. Initially, they used biomass to fuel their energy needs all over the country. Currently, the International Energy Agency explained that the government is investing in electricity, although only 47% of the rural residents have linked to the national grid.

Sudan has two problems in the energy industry: that of expensive electricity subsidies and droughts, which has resulted in a retraction of hydroelectric power production. Therefore developing and availing modern and cheap energy is needful in Sudan.

Sudan’s Minister of Energy and Mining, Khairy Abdelrahman Ahmed, unveiled the new framework for UNDP’s energy together with Khairy Abdelrahman Ahmed. The latter is a climate activist, Lina Yassin, and other energy stakeholders.

Khairy Abdelrahman Ahmed stated that the energy plan would help alleviate poverty, promote development once the projects commercialize with the new technological aspects. He added that they hope to partner with international stakeholders and the private industry to actualize the renewable energy plan.

Since more than half of the Sudanese population has no electricity access, the report explained that the country must tap into the wind energy projects, especially in the Nothern part of the country. Additionally, the government can invest in solar energy to resolve the challenge of insufficient electricity.

The framework details how the country can use a National Solar Fund to raise funds for solar projects in the country, making electricity available on a commercial scale. Additionally, the report proposes an improvement in the data collected by government agencies concerning energy, which will ease the calculated decision-making process regarding energy projects and infrastructure.

UNDP’s representative in the country, Dr. Selva Ramachandran, stated that Sudan is a country facing various problems in the energy sector which couples up with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to paralyze their economy. She added that renewable energy projects would put the country on the roadmap to development if the government also focuses on agricultural programs.

The report showcases a situation where a deficiency in access to energy links with poverty and gender disparity problems. The inaccessibility to energy shows that the citizens are low-income earners, making them have the lowest disposable income.

Finally, the framework outlines three primary strategies to achieve the penetration of renewable energy services countrywide. First, energy must be accessible to alleviate poverty and champion for gender parity. Next, the country must invest in the infrastructure of the energy sector.