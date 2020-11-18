e-SIM Market 2020 Share and Size, Complete Data Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2024

Kenneth Research recently released a report on e-SIM Market that provides an in-depth analysis of the market scenario on the basis of various aspects of the market including the compound annual growth, growth driving factors, leading players, and market size over the forecast period 2020-2024
Market Synopsis
The e-SIM Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.
Market Snapshot
An Emerging Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) or e-SIM is a standard that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional SIM cards. It is reliant on secure over-the-air remote SIM provisioning which allows the subscriber to wirelessly join a network provider without the need of a traditional SIM card.The market is being driven towards growth by the expanding IoT and related technologies. IoT devices need to communicate wirelessly and the specifications of traditional SIM cards limit seamless operation due to lack of remote provisioning capabilities. e-SIM is also the only globally recognized standard for M2M (machine-to-machine) communication. The largest segment using e-SIM technology is consumer electronics due to its increasing integration in mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables.
Devices that can be connected via e-SIMs include cars, trucks, industrial machines, robots, and smart wearables. All parties in the M2M ecosystem will struggle if they remain solely dependent upon the traditional SIM card, which is associated with only one network operator at a time and lacking a quick way for remote provisioning with different operators.The Global E-SIM Market is expected to expand at 28.0% CAGR during the forecast period to reach 913.9 million in 2024.
Companies Covered
The key players of the global e-SIM market are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Gemalto NV.(Netherlands), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), NTT Docomo, Inc. (Japan), Sierra Wireless., (Canada), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), and Singtel (Singapore).
Synopsis
The e-SIM market has been segmented on the basis of end user and region.Based on end user, the e-SIM market has been segmented into automotive, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail, consumer electronics, and transportation & logistics. The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and the manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global e-SIM market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.North America dominated the region in terms of market share in the e-SIM market. The market growth is attributed to the presence of many e-SIM network service providers that offer network support to e-SIM devices. The leading players in the region include Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Virgin Mobile, that operate across the region.
Europe was the second-largest market in the e-SIM market in 2018. Europe has been segmented into the UK, Germany, Spain, and the rest of Europe. According to the MRFR analysis, Germany is expected to gain the highest market share followed by the UK, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Some of the factors responsible for the market growth include the presence of a large number of platform vendors who provide the underlying hardware for e-SIM integration. The leading players in the region include Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), and Gemalto NV. (Netherlands) which operate across the region.
Key Developments
In September 2018, STMicroelectronics revealed a highly integrated mobile-security solution–ST54J. It is a system-on-chip (SoC) IC that contains a near-field communication (NFC) controller and e-SIM. Single-chip ST54J ensures faster contactless interaction than a discrete chipset and data exchange between the secure element and NFC controller.
In February 2018, NXP Semiconductor launched SN100U, the first e-SIM chipset. The single-die chipset includes an embedded secure element (SE), NFC, and e-SIM for added advanced functionality, cellular connectivity, and security. The product is developed for OEMs to integrate applications for mobile transit, smart access control, contactless payments, and platform security.
In February 2018, Deutsche Telekom launched a multi-device management (MDM) software to integrate the e-SIM connectivity for automotive applications. The MDM application provides navigation services for the riders.
In June 2018, NTT DOCOMO and China Mobile partnered to provide e-SIM solutions to enable cross-vendor SIM profile switching from DOCOMO to China Mobile. The partnership allows the former to expand its business in China
Market Segmentation
By end user—Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, and Transportation & Logistics.
Key questions addressed by the report
What was the historic market size (2018)?
Which segmentation (component/deployment mode/organization size/industry vertical) are driving market?
What will be the growth rate by 2024?
Who are the key players in this market?
What are the strategies adopted by key players?
