Traffic Sensor Market Size, Top Countries Data ,Share 2020 Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

Global Traffic Sensor Market

By Application (Traffic monitoring, Automated tolling, Vehicle measurement and profiling, Weigh in motion), Sensor Type (Magnetic sensors, Thermal sensors, Bending plates, Acoustic sensors, Inductive loops, Piezoelectric sensors, Image sensors, Infrared sensors, LiDAR sensors, Radar sensors), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Traffic Sensor Market was valued at USD 210.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 451.60 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Traffic Sensors are used to monitor the operation of transportation systems that helps to improve the performance of transportation network surveillance. Traffic information collected from traffic sensor is used to provide real-time traffic data for various traffic information applications, such as flow observation and estimation, travel-time estimation, bottleneck identification. Benefits of Traffic Sensors includes – improved mobility from eliminating traffic delays, improved safety for motorists and road workers, simple and quick installation, savings from reduced long term maintenance costs, added data collection, and detection over long range and across different lanes.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing adoption of bicycle counting sensors

1.2 Growing adoption of analytics-based transport solutions

1.3 Rising need for real-time information system

1.4 Rising urbanization and population

1.5 Involvement of government to modify transport infrastructure

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues in deployment of multi-sensor for effective traffic control

2.2 Rising initial cost

2.3 Meeting the fundamental requirements for the installation of nonintrusive sensors

Market Segmentation:

The Global Traffic Sensor Market is segmented on the application, sensor type, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Traffic monitoring

1.2 Automated tolling

1.3 Vehicle measurement and profiling

1.4 Weigh in motion

1.5 Others

2. By Sensor Type:

2.1 Magnetic sensors

2.2 Thermal sensors

2.3 Bending plates

2.4 Acoustic sensors

2.5 Inductive loops

2.6 Piezoelectric sensors

2.7 Image sensors

2.8 Infrared sensors

2.9 LiDAR sensors

2.10 Radar sensors

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens AG

2. Flir Systems, Inc.

3. Q-Free ASA

4. Kapsch TrafficCom AG

5. International Road Dynamics, Inc.

6. EFKON AG

7. TransCore

8. Kistler Group

9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

10. SWARCO AG

11. SICK AG

12. Axis Communications AB

13. Raytheon Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

