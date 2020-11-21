Temperature Sensors Market Expansion Projected To Gain An Uptick During 2020-2025

The global Temperature Sensors Market was valued at USD 4.67 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2017 to 2025.

A temperature sensor is a device, typically, a thermocouple or RTD, which provides for temperature measurement through an electrical signal.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Importance of Advanced and Portable Healthcare Equipment

1.2 GrowingAutomotive Sector

1.3 Growing Trend of Home and Building Automation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Saturation in Pc Market

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Temperature Sensors Market, by Application:

1.1 Process End-Use Application

1.1.1 Chemical and Petrochemical

1.1.2 Oil and Gas

1.1.3 Advanced Fuels

1.1.4 Metal

1.1.5 Energy and Power

1.1.6 Food and Beverages

1.1.7 Glass

1.1.8 Plastics

1.1.9 Refining

1.1.10 Others

1.2 Non-Process End-Use Application

1.2.1 Electrical and Electronics

1.2.2 HVAC

1.2.3 Healthcare

1.2.4 Automotive

1.2.5 Aerospace & Defense

2. Global Temperature Sensors Market, by Product Type:

2.1 Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

2.2 Temperature Sensor IC

2.3 Thermistor

2.4 Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)

2.5 Thermocouple

2.6 Infrared Temperature Sensor

2.7 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor

3. Global Temperature Sensors Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ABB Limited

2. Amphenol Corporation

3. Analog Devices, Inc.

4. Global Mixed Mode Technology, Inc.

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Integrated Device Technology Inc.

7. Kongsberg Gruppen

8. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

9. Microchip Technology Inc.

10. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

11. On Semiconductor Corporation

12. Siemens

13. Stmicroelectronics N.V.

14. TE Connectivity Ltd.

15. Texas Instruments Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Temperature Sensors Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

