Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market include VEPRO, UltraLinq, Telemis, RamSoft, Inc, QUICKPACS, PostDICOM, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc, INFINITT North America Inc, Core Sound Imaging, Carestream and Ambra Health.

Some of the factors such as increase in government investment in PACS technology for the digitization of patient records and SAAS model helps in bringing down upfront investment are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high maintenance and service expenses are hampering the market growth.

Healthcare Cloud Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) is a technology used in medical imaging in clinical settings especially storage and communication which provides for cost-effective and manageable access to images from multiple source modalities such as X-ray plain film (PF), computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, nuclear medicine and positron emission tomography (PET).

Based on the product, the radiology segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the superior image quality provided by PACS that accelerates treatment procedures. The cloud-based PACS are gaining popularity in orthopedics, oncology, and other segments such as ophthalmology, etc due to enhanced system integration capabilities.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to developed healthcare IT infrastructure, high digital literacy rates, and favorable government initiatives.

Components Covered:

• Workstations

• Computer Network

• Local PACS Server

• Modalities

Medical Professionals Covered:

• Radiologists

• Cardiologists

• Nuclear Imaging Specialists

• Biomedical Researchers

• Others Medical Professionals

Medical Fields Covered:

• Radiology

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Nuclear Medicine

• Radiotherapy

• Neurology

• Orthopaedics

• Ophthalmology

• Dentistry

• Others Medical Fields

End User Covered:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research Institutions

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

