Tube Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Tube Packaging Market is expected to reach $16.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Tube Packaging Market include Worldwide Packaging Inc, Viva Group, Visipak, Unicep Packaging, Unette Corporation, Sonoco Packaging Company, Montebello Packaging, M&H Plastics, Intrapac International Corporation, Huhtamaki OYJ, Hoffmann Neopac AG, Essel Propack Ltd, Ctl Packaging, Constantia Flexibles, CCL Packaging, Auber Packaging Solutions, Amcor Ltd, Alltube Group, Albea Group and 3D Technopack Ltd.

Some of the factors such as growth in flexible packaging and increasing demand for convenience packaging are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the stringent government regulations are hampering the market growth.

Tube packaging is in widespread use for creams, ointments, gels, and even thick liquids. It is also used for solids as it offers a layer of protection, preventing the contents from breakage. Tubes are one of the most popular packaging formats in the cosmetic and personal care segment, primarily attributed to their convenience, portability, and flexibility to hold and dispense a wide variety of products.

Based on the type of packages, the squeeze tubes segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the excellent barrier properties such as damage proof, non-toxic, and hygienic. They are preferred because they are convenient and easy-to-use.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rise in population, improving its lifestyle and living standards in this region. This factor coupled with the rising trends in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products and awareness for health and hygiene is driving the market in the region.

Type of Packages Covered:

• Twist Tubes

• Squeeze Tubes

• Extruded Tube

• Other Types

Diameters Covered:

• Above 40 mm

• 31-40 mm

• 23-30 mm

• 16-22 mm

• Up to 15 mm

Materials Covered:

• Plastic

• Laminated

• Aluminium

• Other Materials

Applications Covered:

• Cleaning Products

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Oral Care

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Home Care

• Baby Care

• Shaving & Depilatories

• Stationery Items

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

