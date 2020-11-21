Global Offshore Corrosion Protection Market is expected to reach $14.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Offshore Corrosion Protection Market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, Southern Cathodic Protection, RPM International Inc, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Chase Corp, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Ashland, Akzo Nobel N.V, Aegion Corporation and 3M.

Some of the factors such as growing investments in the oil & gas industry and advancement in technology for corrosion detection are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, COVID-19 pandemic to impact offshore activities are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/offshore-corrosion-protection-global-market-outlook-2019-2027/request-sample

Offshore corrosion protection technologies have evolved at a rapid pace due to which, the demand continues to grow at a consistent pace. The production of corrosion protection coatings specifically developed to protect metallic substrates, including magnesium, aluminum, iron, and steel has accelerated over the past decade. In addition, as the offshore infrastructure is largely prone to corrosion across different zones, including submerged, mud, and splash, the need for corrosion protection continues to gain considerable momentum.

Based on the technologies, the coatings segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Inert and corrosion resistant coatings extend component life and rust protection in extreme heat and salt environments, greatly improving seawater corrosion resistance. Moreover the coatings have both the inertness and durability to withstand harsh marine environment applications. Also these coatings act as an inert barrier, preventing corrosive attack and extending component life.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/offshore-corrosion-protection-global-market-outlook-2019-2027

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the investments in renewable energy, offshore wind power generation, have been increasing in Asia Pacific. Demand for oil and gas has been rising substantially in China, India, and Japan in Asia Pacific.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/offshore-corrosion-protection-global-market-outlook-2019-2027

Technologies Covered:

• Coatings

• Paints

• Cathodic Protection

• Corrosion Inhibitors

Applications Covered:

• Ships/Vessels

• Pipelines

• Platforms

• Rigs

• Offshore Wind Turbines

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

om