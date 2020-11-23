GMO Crops and Seeds – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global GMO Crops and Seeds Market is expected to reach $59,839.71 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 10.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the GMO Crops and Seeds Market include Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp, DowDupont Inc, Sakata Seed Corp, Land O’ Lakes Inc, Takii Seeds, BASF SE, Agreliant Genetics LLC, Bayer Crop Science India Ltd, Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd, DLF Seeds and Science, KWS SAAT SE, E.l. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Syngenta AG and Monsanto Co.

Increasing emerging research in biofortification and stress tolerance and rising innovation in precision gene-integration technologies are the major factors driving the market growth. However, health hazards that range from toxicity to increased risk of allergies are restraining the market growth.

Genetically modified (GMO) crops and seeds offer a host of advantages of which advantages of increased agricultural productivity and reduced need of environmentally harmful pesticides are prominent ones. GMO seeds offer premium characteristics to increase agricultural output, enable longer shelf life, and offer greater resistance to insects.

Based on crop type, the cotton segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the high usage of cotton in countries such as US, Canada, Japan, and China. Further, Japanese mills have the advantage of better technology.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of major players in the region especially in US.

Traits Covered:

• Herbicide Tolerance

• Insect Tolerance

Crop Types Covered:

• Zucchini

• Sugar Beets

• Rice

• Alfalfa

• Soyabean

• Apple

• Vegetable

• Canola

• Potato

• Cereals

• Papaya

• Corn

• Cotton

Sales Channels Covered:

• Convenience Store

• Modern Trade

• Direct Sales

• E-Retailers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

