Opportunities: Dry Type Transformer Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2025

The global dry type transformer market is expected to register a revenue of $6,556.7 million by 2027, growing from $4,822.4 million in 2019 at a 6.1% healthy CAGR.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Dry Type Transformer Market-

The health emergency of COVID-19 has dramatically affected the global dry transformer market. The global market is anticipated to experience a slow growth mainly owing to the extreme hit to the power industry projects due to supply chain disruption which has lead to delaying in project of dry transformer construction and directly impacted renewable electricity projects. Most of the countries are 40% dependent on China and other Southeast Asian countries for supply and they are mostly affected in terms of material supply and transport due to Covid-19. These elements may ultimately create a negative impact on the global dry type transformer industry. Contrary to this, enterprises involved in the dry type transformer experienced a boost in their businesses on e-commerce and online platforms; some businesses are even seeing stronger growth now than in 2019. For instance, Schneider Electric has resumed all manufacturing facilities in China, indicating that they have recovered from the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, according to the Asian Development Bank, the developing countries in Asia-Pacific are planning to start their own development in solar industry as the pandemic uncovered the dependency on China for energy transitions. These factors may create investment opportunities for the dry type transformer market, in the future.

Dry Type Transformer Market Analysis:

The significant growth of the global dry type transformer market is mainly driven due to its consumption of renewable energy. Dry transformers are designed on a relative modern technology that uses natural or forced air cooling instead of oil. In addition to this, the leading players are opting for multiple strategies to acquire a prime position in the global dry type transformer market. For instance, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, is highly dependent on distribution substation on their 155th floor for elevators, lighting, heating, ventilation and AC. Their substation technology includes 72 dry transformers facilitated by ABB (ASEA Brown Boveri) a multinational company. Such initiatives may lead to generate substantial revenue, during the analysis period.

Contrary to this, complex construction of dry type transformer makes it costlier than wet type or oil immersed transformers; this may lead to restrain the global dry type transformer market, during the forecast period.

However, several key players in the dry type transformer industry have initiated technological innovations such as replacement of power grids of dry transformer with digital grids. By the help of digital dry type transformers, the information of the its performance can be monitored by the data analyses for its maintenance. Such digital transformations in dry type transformer services may create enormous opportunities for the global dry type transformer market, in the coming years.

Depending on the type of dry transformer, the global dry type transformer industry is segmented into converter transformer and rectifier transformer. The rectifier transformer type of the dry type transformer market will be the fastest-growing sub-segment and it is expected to cross $2,557.7 million by 2027, with a surge from $1,851.7 million in 2019 owing to the availability of famous brands like ABB Limited, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric and Siemens AG. However, the converter transformer type shall have a massive share in the global market and is anticipated to rise at a 5.9% CAGR by generating revenue of $3,999.0 million by 2027. Supportive government policies along with heavy investment in innovations and R&D by market players are expected to generate demand for digital dry transformer which will eventually spur the segment growth, throughout the analysis timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global market for dry type transformer is segmented into cast resin and vacuum pressure impregnated technology. The vacuum pressure impregnated sub-segment shall have rapid growth and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $2,118.5 million by 2027, during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing adoption of renewable energy all over the world.

Depending on phase sub segment the global dry type transformer market is bifurcated into single-phase and three-phase. The three-phase for dry type transformer market shall be a rapidly growing sub-segment and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $643.2 million by 2027, during the forecast period owing to application in generating power on a large scale to fullfill the needs of industries and commercials. However, the single-phase sub segment is expected to register a revenue of $5,913.5 million, during the forecast period.

Based on the voltage range, the global market for dry type transformer is segmented into low and medium voltage. The low voltage sub-segment shall have rapid growth and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $4,665.2 million by 2027, during the forecast period; This is mainly because of the increasing adoption of environmental friendly transformers.

Depending on type of end user, the global dry type transformer market is split into industrial, commercial and others. Industrial sub-segment may experience significant growth during the forecast period with a revenue of $3,590.1 million with CAGR of 5.9% due to higher applications in different industries such as oil, gas, automobile, steel manufactures, electrochemical industry and others. However, the commercial sub-segment of dry type transformers will have the fastest growth and it is projected to surpass $2,181.2 million by 2027, with an increase from $1,563.3 million in 2019.

The North America dry type transformer market will have the fastest market growth and is expected to reach up to $1,708.0 million by the end of 2027 owing to the presence of significant market players such as Siemens AG,CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Toshiba Corporation and Raychem RPG and their heavy spending on the customer’s safety, security, and convenience. On the other hand, the dry type transformer market for the Asia-Pacific region held a dominating market share and is expected to register a revenue of $2,622.7 million, during the forecast period, owing to the spread of technological advancements in electrical and power industry.

Some of the leading dry type transformer market players include ABB Limited, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and Raychem RPG. Dry type transformer market players are focusing on Merger & acquisition and advanced product developments. These are the effective strategies followed by the startup as well as established organizations.

