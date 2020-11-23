Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market is expected to reach $20.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market include Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Apollo Pipes, BLUE DIAMOND INDUSTRIES, LLC, Dow Chemical Company, Quick Fitting Inc., Supreme Pipes, Uponor, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Zhejiang Weixing, and ARON New Materials.

Some of the factors such as hasty urbanization is anticipated to raise the demand for water supply, leading to an increase in the requirement of pipes and fittings is propelling the market growth. However, unpredictable prices of raw materials to fluctuation in prices of crude oil are hindering the market growth.

Polyethylene is the most used plastic nowadays. It is also referred to as polythene which is linear, and man-made. Polyethylene is generally a mixture of similar polymers of ethylene having the chemical formula (C2H4). There are different types of polyethylene pipes & fittings used while high-density polyethylene is most generally used. The manufacturing of PE pipes is performed by extrusion and fittings are processed by injection. The production process of polyethylene pipes & fittings is controlled in a methodical, regular, and computerized environment, considering all the parameters and the quality of the material.

Based on the material, the high density polyethylene (HDPE) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is highly moldable and relatively inexpensive material. HDPE pipes sustain high-pressure water flows. These pipes are used in underground water systems; drainage, plumbing, and sewage infrastructure; and farm irrigation systems.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada and a rise in demand for polyethylene pipes and fittings in the industrial sector. Innovations and technological advancements are key strategies that are pouring the polyethylene pipes & fittings market in North America.

Materials Covered:

• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE)

• Other Materials

Products Covered:

• Pipes

• Fittings

Applications Covered:

• Oil & Gas

• Water Distribution

• Agricultural Applications

• Ground and Underground Installations

• Sewage Systems

• Chemical Industries

• Indoor Piping

• Residential

• Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

• Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

