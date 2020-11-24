Inflation: Competitive Analysis with COVID-19 impact on Content Marketing Industry

The global content marketing industry is likely to witness an increase in growth rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global content marketing industry accounted for $42.2 million in 2018 and is projected to surpass $137.2 million by 2026. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and strategies executed by various governments & major market players to sustain in the COVID-19 pandemic are further provided in the report.

Pre Market Scenario Vs Current Market Situation

The global content marketing industry was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2026 prior to COVID-19 crisis. Although due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the rising adoption of content marketing from various industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, and retail.

The estimated pre COVID-19 market size for content marketing industry was $54.8 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a tremendous growth and reach up to $56.8 million due to COVID-19 pandemic. The increased usage of internet and streaming by up to 60-70% in the pandemic period is estimated to be the major factor for the global market’s revenue growth.

Post-Pandemic Market Scenario

As per the report, the global content marketing industry is anticipated to sustain its positive growth even after the pandemic. The increasing emphasis of content marketing for product promotion and customer engagement in various industries is predicted to fuel the demand for the content marketing system, which is expected to propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For instance, according to Hubspot, about 60% of the marketers across the globe make use of content marketing for lead generation. Besides, the rising focus of key industry players on R&D activities and novel product launches is predicted to fuel the industry growth after COVID-19 pandemic.

