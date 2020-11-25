Waste Heat Boiler – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market is expected to reach $12.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Waste Heat Boiler Market include Fоrbеѕ Маrѕhаll, GЕ, Nооtеr/Еrіkѕеn, Vіеѕѕmаnn, Zhеngzhоu Воіlеr, Аlfа Lаvаl, АМЕС Fоѕtеr Whееlеr, Воѕсh, Ѕіеmеnѕ, СМІ, Тhеrmах and Тhуѕѕеnkruрр.

Some of the factors such as growing efforts to decrease global GHG emission and rising energy prices are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the temperature and pressure constraints regarding material strength in boiler are hampering the market growth.

Waste heat boiler is type of steam boiler that uses waste heat to evaporate water into steam. It utilizes heat from hot waste air flow or combustion process. Waste heat boilers are used in combined heat and power units, and gas turbines. They are also widely used in nitric acid plants, sulfuric acid plant, ammonia plants, etc. Waste heat boiler helps to add process efficiency and decrease cost required for fuel and energy consumption. Steam generation is an ideal way to recover heat from gases.

Based on the temperature, the high temperature segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Most of the process industries, including iron & steel, cement, aluminum, chemical, and refineries, produce flue gases at a high temperature range.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to large-scale funding made in the power & energy industry and growing requirement for renovating the aging power infrastructure in the region. In adding to this, growing requirements to curb the carbon emissions will catalyze the business growth in this region.

Sources Covered:

• Steel Plant Furnaces

• Oil Engine Exhaust

• Incinerator Exit Gases

• Hot Gases from Process

• Glass Furnace Gases

• Gas Turbine Exhaust

• Gas Engine Exhaust

• Flue Gases from Fired Heaters

• Cement Plant Kiln Gases

Temperatures Covered:

• Ultra-High Temperature

• Medium Temperature

• High Temperature

Type Covered:

• Fire Tube Boiler

• Water-tube Boiler

Orientations Covered:

• Vertical

• Horizontal

End User Covered:

• Wood Processing Industries

• Textile Manufacturing

• Building Material

• Primary Metals

• Power Generation Utilities

• Plastic & Rubber Processing

• Chemical and Fertilizer

• Oil & Gas

• Non-Metallic Minerals

• Minerals

• Metal, Paper and Cardboard Processing

• Marine

• Laundries

• Food Processing

• Petroleum Refinery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

