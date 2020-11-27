Turboexpander – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Turboexpander Market is expected to reach $611.77 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Turboexpander Market include Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Atlas Copco, Baker Hughes, Bhge, Chengdu Shenleng, Cryostar, Elliott Group, GE Energy, Hangzhou Hangyang, High-Speed, Honeywell, Kaifeng Air Separation, L.A. Turbine, Linde, R&D Dynamics Corporation, Siemens, Suzhou Xida, Turbogaz and UniEco.

Some of the key factors such as increasing share of natural gas in primary energy consumption and increasing focus on energy efficiency are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high initial cost for smaller installations is restraining the market growth.

Turboexpander is a centrifugal or axial-flow turbine, through which high-pressure gas is expanded to produce work to drive a compressor or generator. It is a turbo machine designed to reduce the pressure and the temperature of the gases, increasing their volume to be able to liquefy them or to condense them, this device converts the energy of the gas pressure into useful work which is exploited in the form of work produced for generating power.

Based on end user, the oil & gas segment is likely to have a huge demand. Increased production of LNG and LPG are expected to be the major drivers boosting growth of the turboexpanders market in the oil & gas sector.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing investments in natural gas production plants are driving the Asia Pacific turboexpander market during the forecasted period.

Types Covered:

• Axial Turboexpander

• Radial Turboexpander

• Radial-Axial Turboexpander

Bearings Covered:

• Gas Bearing

• Magnetic Bearing

• Oil Bearing

Loading Devices Covered:

• Oil Break /Hydraulic Brake

• Generator (Electrical)

• Compressor(Centrifugal)

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Air Separation Turboexpanders

• Hydrocarbon Turboexpanders

• Liquefaction of Gases

• Natural Gas Pressure Letdown Stations

• Pharmaceutical Plants

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

• Industrial

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation

• Refrigeration Systems

• Energy Recovery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

