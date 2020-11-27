Matcha Tea – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Matcha Tea Market is expected to reach $2.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Matcha Tea Market include Unilever, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Nestlé, DoMatcha, Kissa Tea, Ippodo Tea, AOI Seicha, Ujimatcha, Sun Time, Yanoen, Midori Spring, Mizuba Tea, Encha, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, and Marukyu Koyamaen.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rising demand for organic products, growth in tea production & consumption, and increasing health awareness among consumers. However, high product cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Matcha is a high-grade green tea obtained from tencha leaves that is grounded into a fine powder. It contains 137 times more antioxidants than other tea and is, therefore, it has more health benefits for the health-conscious people. Due to high antioxidant content matcha tea also helps in boosting metabolism and also in burning more calories.

By product, the powder segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its smooth texture, clean taste and good flavours.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which can be attributed to the high consumption of matcha tea in countries such as Japan and China.

Grades Covered:

• Ceremonial

• Culinary

• Classic

Products Covered:

• Ready-To-Drink Beverage

• Powder

• Instant Premixes

• Matcha Green Tea Beers

• Liqueurs

Raw Materials Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Production Technologies Covered:

• Steamed

• Pan-Fried

Types Covered:

• Traditional

• Sweetened

• Flavoured

• Unsweetened

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarket/ Hypermarket

• Departmental Stores

• Retail Stores

• Online Sales

• Modern Trade

• Convenience Stores

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Nutraceutical

Packagings Covered:

• Tins

• Stand Up Pouches

• Sachets

• Cartons

• Bulk Bags

Usages Covered:

• Additive-use

• Drinking-use

Flavours Covered:

• Spices

• Herbs

• Flowers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

