HD TV!! NFR Streams: NFR 2020 Live Stream: National Finals Rodeo Online

How to watch NFR 2020 on TV, live stream Free, TV channel, kickoff time National Finals Rodeo is scheduled on Thursday, December 3rd to Saturday 12th at the Globe Life Field which is located in Arlington, Texas, United States. The NFR is shaping up to be one of the most competitive and entertaining rodeos that the world has ever seen. The top cowboys of the world will be putting their boots on and taking each other on to try and claim a world championship in their respective events. Mark your calendars and make sure you do not miss out on a single second of action this December.

WATCH NFR 2020 LIVE NOW

The National Finals Rodeo 2020 has moved from its usual home in Las Vegas to Globe Life Field in Arlington in what would be the park’s first major non-baseball event since its opening this past spring. Rodeo fans are eagerly waiting to see the NFR live stream. The National Finals Rodeo is not the only showcase of the best cowboys but also showcase of patience, bravery and spurs. Additionally, the scheduled event is supposed to cover about Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Time-down Roping.

National Finals Rodeo 2020 Streaming Guide:

Start Date: 3rd December 2020

End Date: 12th December 2020

Organizer: PRCA

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV

Live Stream: Watch Online

Watch 10-Day of the ‘NFR 2020 + Full Rodeo season’ LIVE Streaming Online. Get 20% off now. Use coupon code “NFR” & start NFR 2020 streaming instantly

Don’t miss a single moment of the Wrangler NFR live action. Don’t worry, If you can’t attend in Texas NFR, we’ll discuss here how to watch National Finals Rodeo online real-time TV coverage.

When is the National Finals Rodeo?

For individuals who plan on attending the NFR festivities in Texas, there are a variety of sponsored activities to get involved with during the 10-day period between 9:00AM to 5:00PM (PT). Each night’s NFR performances will officially take place between 6:45PM to 9:00PM (PT).

Where will the NFR Texas 2020 be held?

All of the NFR’s main performances will take place at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Normally home of the home of the Texas Rangers baseball team, this venue can seat up to 40,300 people and tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 25, 2020.

What TV Channel will the NFR be on?

The Cowboy Channel is the official media partner for the PRCA and Wrangler NFR 2020. Because this is an exclusive deal between the network and the PRCA, the NFR will not be shown on any other TV network during the 10-day period.

How to watch NFR Live Stream 2020 Online

The Wrangler NFR is a 10-day event that includes the fan-favorite Cowboy Christmas as well as the PRCA National Convention. The schedule also includes nightly Buckle Presentations, Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse Sale, the PRCA Awards Banquet and Gala also the Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon. All performances will be covered by The Cowboy Channel live and simulcast on RFD-TV. Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) move to The Cowboy Channel (TCC) and RFD-TV beginning in 2020. The performances will also be streamed on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app. The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app users will be able to stream events both live and recorded.

The Cowboys Channel

The ultimate annual rodeo event will now be seen by millions of people live simultaneously on two national TV networks. Also included in the deal is a wide variety of other PRCA programming, including expanded live coverage of the PRORODEO TOUR and the PRCA’s Xtreme Bulls Tour events which will result in a huge increase in the amount, availability and quality of PRCA PRORODEO coverage on The Cowboy Channel here. The Cowboy Channel now available on Dish Network-232, Direct TV-603, Cox-260 anytime, and anywhere. You can enjoy Rural Media on these platforms:

AT&T (Channel 568 & 1568)

Charter Spectrum

Comcast Cox

DIRECTV (Channel 345)

DIRECTV NOW

DISH (Channel 231)

Mediacom

Sling TV’s Heartland Package

Suddenlink

To find out if RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel are available in your area, please click here and enter your zip code also choose your Pay TV provider.

PRCA on The Cowboy Channel+ App

The PRCA on The Cowboy Channel+ App will keep fans up-to-date with their favorite PRCA rodeos and athletes, as well as provide behind-the-scenes access to Wrangler NFR livestreamed and on demand PRCA rodeo events from around the country. The content can be accessed via the mobile app (available on Android and iOS), as well as any browser, smart TV or device. Viewers will be able to enjoy free access to up-to-the-minute news, bios, rodeos and highlights. Those with a subscription will unlock premium content such as up to six simultaneous live rodeo feeds, classic PRCA archived rodeos, The Cowboy Channel video-on-demand programming, and the only place viewers can stream the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The Cowboy Channel+ is available for only $9.99 a month or save up to 25% and purchase the whole year for $89.99. To sign up for the PRCA on The Cowboy Channel+ App.

RFD-TV Now

RFD-TV Now delivers both real-time NFR 2020 LIVE programming as well as an expansive on-demand library with access to more than 90 shows such as Hee Haw, Opry Encore, The Best of the Marty Stuart Show, Ag PHD, and FarmHer, as well as daily broadcasts of Market Day Report and Rural Evening News. RFD-TV Now is available on a huge lineup of streaming players and devices including Roku players, Roku TVs, and Amazon’s Fire TV. RFD-TV Now costs $9.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

Supported platforms

Can I watch RFD-TV on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Chromecast? Yes! you can here is the complete list:

Android 4.4+

Android TV 5.0+

Apple TV 9.0+

Amazon Fire TV

IOS 9.0+

Roku

Web: Chrome, Firefox, IE11, Edge

Sling TV

Sling TV includes RFD TV as part of their Sling Blue Heartland Extra package for $35 a month. Sling TV has 30 channels as part of their plan, including A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, and USA Network.

Wrangler NFR TV Schedule 2020

Thursday, December 3

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — First Performance

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Pendleton Whisky

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel



Friday, December 4

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Second Performance

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Coors

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel



Saturday, December 5

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Third Performance

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Hesston by Massey Ferguson

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Sunday, December 6

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Fourth Performance — Memorial Night

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Polaris Ranger

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Monday, December 7

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Fifth Performance — Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Montana Silversmiths

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Tuesday, December 8

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Sixth Performance — Resistol Rookie Night

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Resistol

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Wednesday, December 9

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Seventh Performance

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Boyd Gaming

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Thursday, December 10

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Eighth Performance — Canadian Night

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Justin Boots

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Friday, December 11

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Ninth Performance

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: RAM

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

Saturday, December 12

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Tenth Performance — National Patriot Night

6:45 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Performance Sponsor: Wrangler

TV Network: The Cowboy Channel

2020 NFR Live Stream Using a VPN

Sling TV is only available to residents of the United States. Even viewers located in our neighbor to the north, Canada, cannot access the Sling TV service. In these situations, a reliable and encrypted VPN (Virtual Private Network) can prove to be helpful. A VPN will allow an individual to remotely connect to a server located in a different country that allows the desired website viewing to take place. The following VPNs can prove to be very useful:

ExpressVPN

This source offers a selection of servers that spans over 90 countries. Currently, they offer monthly ($12.95/month), semi-annual ($59.95/6-months), and annual ($99.95) plans. Included with each plan is the offer of a 30-day money back guarantee in the event that a user is dissatisfied.

IPVanish

The offering from this source includes servers that span over 60 countries. The current subscription plans consist of monthly ($10/month), quarterly ($26.99/3-months), and annual ($77.99/year) options. Included with each plan is the offer of a 7-day money back guarantee in the event that a user is dissatisfied.

NordVPN

While maintaining a selection of servers that spans over 60 countries, this VPN source currently has subscription plans that consist of monthly ($11.95/month), semi-annual ($54/6-months), annual ($83.88/year), and bi-annual ($95.75/2-years) options. Once you have connected to US’ Fastest server, the Sling website will instantly be accessible to you. Simply subscribe to Sling Live TV service and enjoy live streaming of all your favorite TV channels right at home

Once you have connected to US’ Fastest server, the Sling website will instantly be accessible to you. Simply subscribe to Sling Live TV service and enjoy live streaming of all your favorite TV channels right at home!

Can I listen to NFR 2020 live stream on radio?

This season, you can hear daily from the ten days of the Wrangler NFR, scheduled for Dec. 3-12 (find an affiliate near you), as well as on SiriusXM serving rural America and Canada and is available to more than 34 million vehicles and homes. RURAL RADIO also offers a broad slate of Western sports programming year-round featuring Western Sports Roundup and coverage of WPCA and PRCA events.

Launched in March 2019 under the theme of “All Dirt, All Rodeo, All Year,” NFR Extra follows current and former rodeo contestants, country music performers, stock contractors, rodeo industry insiders and more. New episodes are released weekly with the plan to broadcast daily from the ten days of the Wrangler NFR, scheduled for Dec. 3-12. If not listening on RURAL RADIO Channel 147 on SiriusXM, NFR Extra can be accessed at NFRexperience.com or on Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeart or anywhere fans like to listen.

Wrangler NFR Live Online on Social Media

One increasingly popular method of viewing NFR live stream comes in the form of social media viewing. The way this typically works is through an individual using their mobile device to live stream the event to a social media platform of their choosing. The most popular platforms for this method are as follows:

YouTube

The most popular video-sharing site on the planet has historically built its name upon uploaded videos. However, the site now allows live-streaming capabilities, making it perfect for free viewing of live events such as NFR, as long as a streaming user can be found.



Facebook

Various individual accounts or pages are bound to be streaming the National Finals Rodeo events. Interested individuals will have to search for these opportunities throughout the platform as it gets closer to the festivities.



Twitter

This platform has increasingly become the go-to place for action as it happens in real-time. That makes it a prime destination when searching for all things related to NFR. A quick search bar or hashtag follow will almost assuredly lead to the discovery someone streaming the NFR.



Reddit

Mainly known as a news aggregation site, this platform has increasingly become a well-known discussion forum hub. Within those forums, there is undoubtedly discussion concerning how to watch the NFR live stream on Reddit.

How much are tickets to the NFR?

National Finals Rodeo Tickets have been placed on this website by our trusted brokers, who offer those tickets in a range of values. Have a look at all the ticket prices and select the tickets which best suit your budget. 2020 Wrangler NFR new ticket prices are as follow:

Balcony: Individual – $76, Season – $760, 4pk – $304, 6pk – $456

Plaza: Individual – $105, Season – $1,050

Gold Buckle: Individual – $300, Season – $3,000

Everything You Need to Know About NFR

Beyond the payouts for the Cowboys, the PRCA estimates that the event brings in about $90 million annually to the Las Vegas economy. Furthermore, recent attendance stats have shown that 177,565 rodeo enthusiasts decked out in Wrangler jeans, Justin boots and cowboy hats attended events at the Thomas & Mack with an additional 40,000 fans who watched at the 40 hotels who hosted watch parties. It is during this rare time of the year that many marquees on the Strip have the face of bull riders replace DJs’ faces.

Main Performance

Seven main events have historically taken place at the NFR. Each event has its own monetary prizes that are paid out, and those payouts are determined by each top-placing competitor’s rank in relation to the event’s overall prize pool. Individuals placed in the top-six of a particular event are paid out accordingly, while individuals placed in the top-eight of the overall NFR are also paid out. The NFR’s main events are as follows:

Bareback Riding

This consists of a horseback cowboy using a bareback rigging as the primary means of staying on top of the horse. This grip has often been compared to the equivalent of hanging on to a suitcase handle and makes for the only support that a cowboy has on top of the wildly bucking horse. An 8-second ride constitutes a qualified ride and the cowboys is judged on riding technique.

Steer Wrestling

This act involves a horseback steer wrestler, alternatively known as a “bulldogger”, bringing a fast-moving steer to a halt on its back as fast as possible. The bulldogger utilizes a combination of strength, technique, speed, and precision to jump off of their horse from a designated starting point and onto a steer sprinting off from the same starting point.

Team Roping

Headers

One of two horseback team members whose job is to successfully rope the head of the steer in one of three tries as fast as possible; around both horns, around one horn and the head, or around the neck.

Saddle Bron Riding

Similar to Bareback Riding, the goal of the horseback cowboy is to maintain their balance as much as possible for 8 seconds while the horse is bucking. In this event, however, the cowboy sits on a saddle while using one hand to hold on to a thick rein that’s attached to the horse’s halter.

Tie-Down Roping

This event centers around a cowboy on horseback attempting to restrain a calf by throwing a well-timed rope loop that’s attached to the cowboy’s horse. The cowboy and the calf both leave from a designated starting point, with the calf getting a slight head-start. The cowboy depends on the horse to mitigate any slack in the rope after dismounting, then proceeds to tie-up the calf as fast as possible.

Barrel Racing

This is a women’s event where horseback cowgirls race against the clock to complete a strategically set course where barrels are set up as landmarks. The intent is for the cowgirls to complete a cloverleaf-shaped run around 3 barrels placed in a triangular formation as fast as possible. Barrels that are accidentally knocked over result in 5-second penalties.

All-Around Champion

Being crowned the All-Around Champion speaks volumes about the versatility and high level of talent exhibited by the winning cowboy. In order to receive this honor, the cowboy must have won the most prize money in a given year and competed in at least 2 NFR events while earning at least $3,000 in each of those events. This is widely known as the highest honor bestowed by the PRCA.

Contestants

There are 120 cowboys from all over the United States that will step foot as competitors within the NFR. A full list of the contestants can be found on the event’s Contestant Roster page. The top 10 ranked competitors are as follows:

Tuf Cooper – Tie-Down Roping Trevor Brazile – Tie-Down Roping Sage Kimzey – Bull Riding Tim O’Connell – Bareback Riding Jacobs Crawley – Saddle Bronc Riding Caleb Bennett – Bareback Riding Ryder Wright – Saddle Bronc Riding Rhen Richard – Team Roping (Header) Shane Hanchey – Tie-Down Roping Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi – Barrel Racing

Super Bowl of Rodeo

The NFR has consistently been referred to with this phrase because of the sheer massiveness of its popularity and money-generating power within the context of rodeo. The event is considered to be so big and consistently sold-out that the UNLV basketball team that normally uses the NFR’s venue during the season has to annually build its schedule in a way that keeps the team on the road for the duration of the NFR festivities.

Miss Rodeo America

This event is a pageant that takes place in conjunction with the NFR as part of the NFR’s overall festivities. State rodeo queen winners from across the United States compete for the Miss Rodeo America crown and put themselves in line to potentially win $20,000, among other smaller prizes. In addition to the prizes, the winner is expected to travel to various rodeos throughout the United States and to promote the rodeo during the subsequent year.

Miss Rodeo America which is scheduled to be held Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, has been canceled due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19. Board of Directors has voted in favor of canceling the Miss Rodeo America 2021 Pageant. The current Miss Rodeo America, Jordan Tierney, will continue her reign until December 2021.

Cowboy Christmas

For those that need a break from the constant adrenaline that comes with the NFR’s main events, the Cowboy Christmas experience allows for a welcomed change of pace. This portion of NFR centers around cowboy shopping and serves as a marketplace for hundreds of exhibitors from the United States and Canada to sell to thousands of eager buyers. Typically taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Cowboy Christmas will also move to Arlington, TX in 2020. All exhibitors will have the opportunity to Opt-In/Opt-Out for 2020.

ProRodeo Hall of Fame Events

During the 2020 NFR Texas in December, the ProRodeo Hall of Fame hosts 2 annual events, the Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala and the Spurs and Spikes Golf Tournament. Below is information on all these events.

13th Annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala

ProRodeo pleased to announce that 2004 ProRodeo Hall of Fame Inductee and 10x PRCA Announcer of the Year, Bob Tallman, has been named the 2020 Legend of ProRodeo.

Gold Buckle Gala includes dinner, a silent and live auction, and entertainment by Paul Bogart. Tickets are $100 a ticket. Tables will be sat in groups of 8 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

33rd Annual ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

The 33rd Annual ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at The Golf Club Fossil Creek in Fort Worth, Texas. Golf tournament is open to the public, but a reservation is required. Visit prorodeohalloffame.org for more information.

Standings

The 2019 PRCA season has been extremely competitive as a lot of the top cowboys are gunning for glory. Tuf Cooper sits atop of the all-around standings and many experts believe that he is going to win his second all-around title in a row. There will be a lot of close competitions and many of the world championships could come down to the last day. You can check the current standings here.

NFR Prize Money

The total payout for the entire event is $10 million and will remain at that amount until 2020. After that, the amount will be adjusted and remain in place for the subsequent five years. All 120 qualifying contestants receive $10,000 as part of participating. This year’s detailed payout structure can be found on the PRCA’s 2019 Wrangler NFR Payoff page.

Final Words

All in all, the National Finals Rodeo is a landmark event and a de facto defining period of time within any given rodeo year. For anyone who is a fan of rodeo, the main events and the surrounding festivities are must-see events and must-participate experiences if the financial means allow for it. Don’t miss a minute of the exhilarating NFR live stream action this year from December 3rd until December 12th.