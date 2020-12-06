NFL Week 13 Reddit Streams : Cardinals vs Rams 2020 Live Watch Football Online Free On HD TV

Giants vs Seahawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Las Vegas @ New York

Current Records: Las Vegas 6-5; New York 0-11

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Neither they nor the New York Jets could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

A victory for the Raiders just wasn’t in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Atlanta Falcons on the road and fell 43-6. Las Vegas was down 30-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Jets and the Miami Dolphins last week was not particularly close, with New York falling 20-3. QB Sam Darnold had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 197 yards passing.

The New York defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 16 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Las Vegas is now 6-5 while the Jets sit at 0-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Las Vegas is stumbling into the game with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 17 on the season. New York has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only five on the season. We’ll see if the Raiders’ defense can keep New York’s running backs out of the end zone.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: CBS