Watch NFL Tuesday Live

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for football? That’s exactly what it means in Week 13 as the Baltimore Ravens host the Dallas Cowboys for a game that has been rescheduled twice already due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Here’s how to watch the Ravens vs. Cowboys, including live stream information below:

Ravens vs. Cowboys game information:

Dallas Cowboys (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8:05 p.m. ET

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Ravens vs. Cowboys streams:

Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free), Amazon Prime

The Ravens are getting to experience all sorts of NFL crazniess in 2020, and the latest is this: Following a Wednesday game in Week 12, Baltimore hosts the Cowboys on Tuesday in Week 13.

Dallas was originally supposed to play at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 13, but it’ll instead by the final game of the week (barring any more scheduling craziness). COVID-19 issues with the Ravens meant their Week 12 game got moved back three times, a total of six games culminating in a Wednesday afternoon kickoff in Pittsburgh, and that’s what prompted the NFL to move back Dallas-Baltimore to Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The back-end of the Ravens’ COVID-19/reserve list placements will be racing against time and preparedness to return against Dallas. That group includes 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson after Robert Griffin III got the quarteback start in Week 12.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys at Ravens game on Tuesday night, including kickoff time and TV channels.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Ravens on today?

TV channel (national): Fox | NFL Network

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Fox and NFL Network have been simulcasting Thursday Night Football since Week 5, and since this game was originally scheduled under that label, it’s those channels that still get to broadcast the game. That means Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color) will be on the call for Fox.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys at Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Ravens start time

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8

Kickoff: 8:05 p.m. ET

The NFL has had more start times than usual in the 2020 season, but 8:05 p.m. ET is a new one. Prime-time games usually kickoff at either 8:15 or 8:20, so this is a slight headstart.

In Dallas, that’ll mean turning on TVs at 7:05 to watch Andy Dalton and the Cowboys play in Baltimore.

NFL live stream for Cowboys vs. Ravens

You can stream Cowboys vs. Ravens on Fox’s streaming arm, Fox Sports Go, or on Amazon Prime Video, which has rights to the “Thursday Night Football” games. This will be a popular method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are the rest beyond Amazon Prime and Fox Sports Go.

This Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.64 points per matchup. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday at M&T Bank Stadium. The Cowboys will be hoping to build upon the 27-17 win they picked up against Baltimore when they previously played in November of 2016.

It looks like Dallas got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a grim 41-16 defeat to the Washington Football Team last Thursday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Dallas was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. The losing side was boosted by WR Amari Cooper, who caught six passes for one TD and 112 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Cooper’s 54-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Baltimore didn’t finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 19-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. QB Robert Griffin III wasn’t much of a difference maker for Baltimore; Griffin III threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 2.75 yards per passing attempt.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

Odds

The Ravens are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.