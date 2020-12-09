Farm Management Software and Services – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Farm Management Software and Services Market is expected to reach $3,984.29 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Farm Management Software and Services Market include Dickey-John Corporation, Trimble Inc, AG Leader Technology Inc, SST Development Group Inc., AG Junction, Raven Industries, Inc., Proagrica, Iteris, Inc., Granular, Inc., FarmLogs, Conservis Corporation, Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Agrivi, and SourceTrace Systems.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, rising demand for food and government support to adopt modern agricultural techniques. However, high initial capital investment is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/farm-management-software-and-services-market/request-sample

Farm management software and services is a foreseeable part of farming techniques. It plays a vital role in advanced agriculture techniques and assists farmers in managing financials, and labour management, which, in turn, improves productivity and profitability. Farm management software and services keep farm production high, as well as enforces traceability and sustainability.

Based on the agriculture type, the fish farming/aquaculture segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for fish food along with population, incomes of people from developing countries and high demand for fish farming integrated with software and hardware products.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/farm-management-software-and-services-market

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the action providing subsidies by the governments to encourage the application of smart irrigation due to rising concerns about water conservation and increasing government funds to develop vertical farms.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/farm-management-software-and-services-market

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

Service Types Covered:

• System Integrators

• Modern Trade

• Data Services

• Maintenance, Upgradation, and Support Services

• Farm Operation Services

• Connectivity Services

• Assisted Professional Services

• Managed Services

• Analytics

• Professional Services

Agriculture Types Covered:

• Smart Greenhouse Farming

• Precision Farming

• Livestock Monitoring

• Indoor Farming

• Fish Farming/Aquaculture

• Other Agriculture Types

Applications Covered:

• Farm Mapping

• Record Keeping

• Monitoring & Forecasting

• Farm Economics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com