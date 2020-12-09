Hello Boxing Fight Lover’s,Welcome To Watch Lester Martinez vs Uriel Gonzalez Live Stream On Here You Can Easily Watch Your cruiserweights Game Uriel Gonzalez vs Lester Martinez Live Stream On Any Device as Desktop, Laptop, notepad, tab, smart phone, Mobile, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple, MACBook, And all others.Enjoy Your Time.
STREAMING LIVE ON UFC FIGHT PASS®
THIS WEDNESDAY FROM MARINATERRA HOTEL SPA IN MEXICO
10 P.M. ET / 7 P.M. PT
This is a step up in competition for the hard hitting Martinez who is currently rampaging his way through domestic Mexican fighters. Uriel Gonzalez is a bit of a gatekeeper around middleweight and generally gets stopped by the top prospects he faces.
Lester Martinez was a standout amateur and appears to carry power as a pro. He’s technically good with an aggressive style which has led him too six knockouts in six fights.
Uriel Gonzalez hasn’t shown much durability when facing top prospects and I don’t expect it to be any different here. He’s a solid domestic Mexican middleweight but is just outclassed in this match up.
I think Lester Martinez will win by knockout within three rounds due to his power and technical skills which hes got from his extensive amateur background.