STREAMING LIVE ON UFC FIGHT PASS®

THIS WEDNESDAY FROM MARINATERRA HOTEL SPA IN MEXICO

10 P.M. ET / 7 P.M. PT

Live/Repeat:Live

SAN CARLOS, Mexico (December 8, 2020) – All the fighters made weight today for the test instalment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, presented by Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing Promotions and De La O Promotions, Maninaterra Hotel & Spa Event Center in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. All the action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports, boxing starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

VACANT WBC LATINO SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)* Lester Martinez (6-0, 6 KOs), Guatemala City, Guatemala 168 lbs. Uriel Gonzalez (20-6-1, 16 KOs), Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México 168 lbs. CO-FEATURE FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)* Pablo Cruz (20-2, 6 KOs), Houston, Texas, USA 127.2 lbs. Eddy Valencia (15-5, 5 KOs), Culiacán, Sinaloa, México 126.1 lbs. FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)* Alan Solis (11-0-1, 6 KOs), Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México 127.9 lbs. Abelardo Sanchez (7-1-2, 4 KOs), Los Mochis, México 127.9 lbs. SUPER BANTAMWEIGHTS (6)* Ariel Perez De La Torre (3-0, 3 KOs), Camagüey, Cuba by way of Guatemala 122.8 lbs. Isaac Buitimea (9-6, 4 KOs), Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México 121.9 lbs. (card subject to change) *denotes streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS

This is a step up in competition for the hard hitting Martinez who is currently rampaging his way through domestic Mexican fighters. Uriel Gonzalez is a bit of a gatekeeper around middleweight and generally gets stopped by the top prospects he faces.

Lester Martinez was a standout amateur and appears to carry power as a pro. He’s technically good with an aggressive style which has led him too six knockouts in six fights.

Uriel Gonzalez hasn’t shown much durability when facing top prospects and I don’t expect it to be any different here. He’s a solid domestic Mexican middleweight but is just outclassed in this match up.

I think Lester Martinez will win by knockout within three rounds due to his power and technical skills which hes got from his extensive amateur background.