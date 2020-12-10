DP World Tour Championship Live Streaming

From 10-13 December 2020

The DP World Tour Championship 2020 European Tour golf event will be taking place from 10 December to 13 December 2020 at Earth course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The DP World is a sponsor of this event; it is a shipping company which is established in Dubai. In 2009 it was 1st held, when the Order of Merit was changed by the Race to Dubai, In the start of the Event, only 60 players were played in the Race to Dubai.

Event: DP World Tour Championship 2020- European Tour

Date: December 10 – December 13, 2020

Location: Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Defending Champion 2019: Jon Rahm