Joshua vs Pulev: Live stream of final press conference ahead of Saturday’s world title fight

Anthony Joshua has promised to show an all-new level of toughness both physically and mentally when he defends his WBA, WBO and IBF titles against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the U.K. and Ireland and via DAZN everywhere else, including the U.S.

The final press conference ahead of a huge fight night took place on Thursday and wasted no time summing up Joshua’s last couple of years as a parade of figures including Pulev himself, his team and even Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, who has no involvement in this particular fight, talked about how the Bulgarian challenger will knock out the champ.

Joshua had explained to DAZN’s Chris Mannix earlier in the week that everyone’s eagerness to doubt him and minimise his accomplishments led to him doubting himself ahead of his shock title loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Garden last June.

The Londoner put on a strong technical boxing performance to take the belts back in the Saudi Arabia rematch one year ago in what was his most recent bout thanks largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Joshua, who sat stoic as Arum and others took their turn to write him off in the first defence of his second reign, proclaimed that the days of him allowing others to live rent-free in his mind are over.

“The pressure I went through last year was tough, but made me stronger mentally,” he told promoter Eddie Hearn, who mediated the conference. “I got a thicker skin.

“I’ve always wanted to fight the best. What have I got to lose? This is just another challenge that I’m looking forward to.

“I want to promote boxing. I don’t yearn for the credit. I’ve got a family to feed, friends to do business with. At the end of the day, I can’t expect anybody to love me if I don’t love myself.”

Joshua is well aware of his opponent’s offensive credentials: Pulev’s previous world title challenge saw him force Wladimir Klitschko to abandon his usual 12-round defensive gameplan and engage in a fistfight, which was won by the Ukrainian.

The champion said he has always had the physical durability to match his new thicker skin, and that it will be on display when the two fighters engage at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

“I’ve been fighting at a top level ever since I walked into a gym,” continued Joshua.

“I’ve been punched by the best and I’ve kept going. It’s character that separates us. I’m definitely going to get hit Saturday, and so is he. I’ll be the last man standing.”

Arum’s pre-taped entry during the press conference, just before we heard from the fighters and their trainers, continued his recent self-contradiction of hoping that Pulev takes out Joshua even though it would prevent the veteran promoter from being involved in the division’s money fight, pitting “AJ” against WBC champion Tyson Fury in what could be a unification fight.

“I really feel that Joshua is vulnerable and that Pulev will not only beat him, but knock him out,” said Arum.

“I will greet that result with the joy that it brings to me because I’ve enjoyed working with Pulev but it will disappoint one of my other guys, the WBC champion Tyson Fury as he was looking forward to fighting Joshua.

“We are already making plans for Fury to fight other fighters because he agrees with me that there’s a great, great chance Pulev will upset the apple cart and beat Joshua. Whichever way the fight goes, it’s going to be a very entertaining fight for fans.”

Pulev, meanwhile, has waited a long time for what could be his last shot at a world title. Now 39, Pulev hasn’t challenged for any version of the coveted championship since that night against Klitschko six years ago.

He was close to fighting Joshua in 2017, but injury prevented him from being ready in time. However he does not feel the Pulev of 2020 is any less capable of getting the job done than he would have been at full fitness three years ago.

“I’m ready to fight because we waited a long time for this fight,” said Pulev. “I always believed this fight would come one day. And I’m here now, ready to take the win on Saturday night.

“In 2017 I was younger but I could not fight, I could not train. Of course I don’t have much more time, but I’m here and I’m ready.

“I respect Anthony, he is an Olympic champion and the world champion. He’s a good fighter, but I have everything to be the new champion.”

