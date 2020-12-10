Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev Boxing Odds, Props & Schedule: AJ Expected to Win by KO in Heavyweight Title Defense

Bigger fight today where Joshua vs Pulev: Anthony Joshua warns Kubrat Pulev ‘there aren’t any chinks in my armour.Anthony Joshua: “What people call weaknesses, I call strengths that I haven’t identified yet”; AJ and his challenger both looked in prime condition at Wednesday’s workouts; Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev is on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Joshua vs Pulev Live Streaming Reddit

Anthony Joshua sent a stern warning to Kubrat Pulev as they flexed muscles during their workouts on Wednesday

Anthony Joshua insisted that he has eradicated past mistakes and now has a “warrior mindset” as the clock ticks towards a fight with Kubrat Pulev. World heavyweight champion Joshua puts his IBF, WBA and WBO titles on the line against Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office. It comes a year after avenging his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr but Joshua told Sky Sports News that he has evolved since then, and Pulev will find out the hard way. “Sometimes when things are going well you keep working on your strengths,” Joshua said. Joshua vs Pulev live stream Reddit “After my loss in New York? “What people call weaknesses, I call strengths that I haven’t identified yet. “I saw the strengths I hadn’t identified – what [other people] call weaknesses. I enhanced them, improved them. “Now there aren’t any chinks in my armour. “I’ve worked a lot on honing my craft. “This will be a tough fight but I need to retain my belts. I have a warrior mindset. “In my mind, nothing else is important apart from Pulev. That is my focus.” A fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury for the undisputed championship looms in 2021 if Joshua can dispatch Pulev on Saturday. Joshua vs Pulev Twitter Live Stream Free Links Both Joshua and Pulev looked lean and fit at Wednesday evening’s workouts – the challenger shadow-boxed for several minutes but the champion went through a far more ominous routine. Joshua spent upwards of 20 minutes wrapping his hands in the most professional manner despite it only being for a public workout – that is a trick he learned from Wladimir Klitschko, the long-standing former champion, and something he has recently added to his own preparation. He then insisted cameras were switched off and everybody except his training team left the room before going through one of his final workouts before he trades punches with Pulev. Joshua vs Pulev Crackstreams Live Stream – Reddit Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken said about Pulev: “He is slim, he has lost weight, his fitness levels look good so he might come on the front foot. But he is a boxer who puts pressure on behind the jab. He is a top class heavyweight.” Pulev told Sky Sports: “Saturday is the most important day of my life. I trained since I was 12, I became a champion in Bulgaria when I was 14. “This is my dream, this was the dream of my father. “Knockout? I just need this win. I want to do it for my father, for my country, for Bulgarian sport. Not just for me. Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev Boxing Odds, Props & Schedule: AJ Expected to Win by KO in Heavyweight Title Defense Kubrat Pulev looks as lean and confident as he is relaxed and engaging inside the world heavyweight championship bubble which insulates him and Anthony Joshua until the title fight on Saturday night in Wembley. “I feel a little lighter and at my best like this,” the Bulgarian challenger said on Wednesday. “A boxer must have power and speed and right now I feel very dangerous.” Joshua vs Pulev Reddit – Time, Date Venue Joshua is expected to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles but Pulev grinned and emitted a low growl when asked to predict the outcome. “It means we are going to win,” he said of the growl. “It will not be an easy fight but we will win it. He is a very good fighter, that I respect, but I will show I am the better boxer. Two good fighters means it is a dangerous fight, and I like that.” Pulev is an obscure figure outside boxing but, in Bulgaria, he remains wildly popular. Almost two million people in his home country watched him lose his only previous world title bout, against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, and Pulev stresses that becoming the first Bulgarian to win the world heavyweight championship would carry profound meaning. “For me this is much more important than becoming a champion for the money. This means everything if I achieve it. I don’t think it is my last chance but it is an important moment. The one time I lost [to Klitschko] I was too young, too green. How To Watch Joshua vs Pulev Live Stream Reddit, Twitter for Free

Ahead of Anthony Joshua’s blockbuster Heavyweight World Title clash with Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 12, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on DAZN in the U.S. and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform, all fans are invited to watch the below schedule of content leading up to the big night.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 11

1.00pm Live Weigh-in (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Fernando Vargas Jr To Go Pro This Month

Join presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker as all fighters hit the scales from 1.00pm.

YouTube: Joshua vs. Pulev + undercard weigh-in

Joshua vs Pulev: 1,000 fans will be in attendance

Matchroom Boxing are delighted to announce that 1,000 fans will be in attendance for Anthony Joshua OBE’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 12, following approval for a crowd from local authorities.

Fight fans will have the opportunity to watch unified king Joshua fight on home soil for the first time in over two years, with tickets priced at £100, £200, £300, £500 and £1,000 (VIP) available to purchase via AXS (www.axs.com) and StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) on Friday December 4 at 10.00am, as spectators are welcomed back to live boxing for the first time since March.

Strict safety measures and guidelines will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Gotzev: Joshua should step aside and allow Pulev a shot at Tyson Fury if the Bulgarian wins

• The lead booker can only attend with members of their own household (ID including address will be required on entry).

• Matchroom Boxing are participating in the NHS Test and Trace scheme. Lead booker details will be collected and shared for this in line with legal guidelines, and NHS Track & Trace check-in codes will be in place for fans to scan at entrances.

• You must not attend an event if you have tested positive for Covid-19, are required to self-isolate or have suffered from Covid-19 symptoms within 14 days of the event.

• You must wear a face covering at all times during your visit to The SSE Arena, Wembley (if you’re medically able to do so and aged 11+). They can be safely removed when you’re seated to eat or drink.

• Tickets must not be resold.

• No refund policy

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events,” said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport. “Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.

“It’s so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the U.K. and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!”

John Drury, VP & General Manager of The SSE Arena, Wembley, said: “The SSE Arena, Wembley is delighted to have our customers back for its reopening event, and it does not get any better than the return of fans to see Anthony Joshua in action.

“The SSE Arena, Wembley will open its doors with best-in-class procedures from ASM Global’s VenueShield programme. VenueShield is a comprehensive, industry-leading programme deployed at more than 325 ASM Global facilities around the world, providing the highest levels of enhanced cleanliness and safety.

“As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, ASM Global has partnered with medical professionals, industry leaders, and public health officials to create a welcoming, secure environment while providing the most advanced hygienic safeguards for anyone visiting the building.

“We are following all government and local authority health guidelines in order to reopen, and look forward to bringing fans and events back in a Covid-secure way.”

The fight which was originally planned for The O2 arena, has been moved to The SSE Arena, Wembley due to promoter logistics.

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), Hackney Cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Poland’s undefeated Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs), Manchester Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs), Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title, London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his keenly anticipated Matchroom debut in an eight round contest with Derby’s Alex Fearon (9-2) and Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO).

All of the action will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on DAZN in the U.S. and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform.

will make his long-awaited return to the ring Saturday night, defending his WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena in London.

Joshua’s (23-1, 21 KOs) title defense comes a little more than a year after his redemptive unanimous-decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, which restored him to the top of the division after Ruiz’s historic upset in June 2019.

Back on the throne, Joshua has his sights set on defeating Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) to potentially set up a superfight with Tyson Fury, the undefeated WBC world champion.

Pulev, a popular fighter in his native Bulgaria, is a big underdog but cannot be taken lightly. Joshua has already suffered one major upset in his career. Another loss on a big stage would be an incredible setback for one of the more exciting knockout artists in recent years.

When: Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Wembley Arena in London

Live stream: DAZN

TV: Sky Sports Box Office (UK)

Odds: Joshua -1250 (wager $1250 to win $100), Pulev +600

Joshua rose to the top of the heavyweight division thanks to his quick, ruthless destruction of overmatched opponents. He looked unstoppable during his meteoric ascent, but his years with the titles have been far more interesting.

He was knocked down by Wladimir Klitschko in their epic heavyweight title fight in 2017 before earning the win with an 11th-round TKO. He picked up the WBO strap with a somewhat frustrating decision win over Joseph Parker, and then of course there was his dispiriting stoppage loss to Ruiz in 2020.

Joshua’s team will be hoping there isn’t too much drama against Pulev on Saturday. It’s his first title defense since the win over Ruiz, and a straightforward mauling would do well to shore up the 31-year-old’s confidence and get people excited for a potential fight with Fury. Joshua is well aware of what’s at stake here.

“I just can’t underestimate this guy,” Joshua said, per Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole. “Remember, I’ve lost before and I never want to lose again. So, for the Tyson Fury question, I want to compete with him one day, so the only way to prove who’s No. 1 is by getting past Pulev and having the opportunity to compete with him. That’s how I go about proving who’s No. 1.”

A stoppage win would be great, but Joshua showed he can alter his strategy if he gets into trouble. He dominated Ruiz with the jab in Saudi Arabia last time out, and a similar showing might be what’s needed to get a result against Pulev. The 39-year-old has slimmed down and believes he can pull off an upset against Joshua.

“I feel a little lighter and at my best like this,” the Bulgarian challenger said Wednesday, per the Guardian‘s Donald McRae. “A boxer must have power and speed and right now I feel very dangerous.”

Daniel Bockwoldt/Associated Press

Pulev has just one loss on his record, a fifth-round knockout at Klitschko’s hands in 2014. He hasn’t faced the same level of competition as some of the other top heavyweight contenders, but he’s a solid fighter.

Joshua has a longer reach than Pulev (82″, to 79.5″, per BoxRec), so the champ may opt to start off establishing the jab and then look to trade if he feels Pulev’s chin isn’t up to the task. At the same time, Pulev will also be looking to see whether Joshua is vulnerable to the big punches.

If Joshua gets the win, he will surely push for the career-defining bout against Fury, although another obstacle stands in the way. Oleksandr Usyk, a former unified cruiserweight world champion who moved up to heavyweight in 2019, is reportedly looking to trigger his mandatory WBO challenge bout in 2021, per Sky Sports’ James Dielhenn. Usyk would be an interesting opponent for Joshua, although it would delay (and potentially derail) a fight against Fury.

But all of this is moot if Pulev does what Ruiz did and wins Saturday night. It would be a massive blow to Joshua’s career and completely scramble the narratives developing at the top of the heavyweight division. Pulev has the potential to be a major spoiler; it’s up to Joshua to stop

