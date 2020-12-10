CLICK HERE

Australians are buying new cars at almost the same rate as this time last year – to pre-coronavirus levels – as the industry remains hopeful the worst is behind it and there is a clear road ahead.

Official sales figures released today by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) show new-car sales in October 2020 were down by just 1.5 percent compared with the same month the previous year, with 81,220 vehicles reported as sold versus 82,456 in October 2019.

Four of the Top 10 brands posted sales increases, as the industry grows optimistic about a market recovery.

Despite the relatively strong performance, it was nevertheless the 31st month in a row of year-on-year decline – the longest continuous slump since the Global Financial Crisis.

It was the weakest October result in 10 years – since 2010 – but it was the third-best monthly result so far this year.