How To Watch Kubrat Pulev vs Anthony Joshua Live Boxing Fight 12 rounds,

Normality is set to resume in the boxing world, well, sort of.

1000 fans will be allowed into Wembley Arena for the much-anticipated heavyweight title clash between current world champion and holder of the WBA, WBO and IBF title belts, Anthony Joshua, and respected challenger Kubrat Pulev.

The fight comes before a potentially busy year for Joshua, providing he can get past Pulev, with a blockbuster two-fight deal with fellow heavyweight Tyson Fury in the works for 2021.

As for right now though, this has been three-years in the making for AJ, who was originally scheduled to clash with the Bulgarian back in 2017.

AJ goes into this bout the firm favourite with age most definitely on his side.

Joshua weighs in at a lean 16st 13lbs, while his opponent, the heavier of the two, comes in at 17st 7lbs.

The Brit tips the Bulgarian on height as well as reach as well, with AJ deploying an 82inch reach and measuring at 6foot 6inches; the Bulgarian measures in with a 79.5inch reach and a height of 6foot 4inches, respectfully.

This is a big one for Joshua, who has his sights firmly set on a lucrative two-fight extravaganza in 2021 with the ‘Gypsy King’.