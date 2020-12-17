Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market is expected to reach $12,135.32 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market include Autel Robotics, XTI Aircraft Company, Textron Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Arcturus UAV, Leonardo Group, ALTI UAS, Boeing, Kitty Hawk, Airbus Group SE, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), BAE Systems plc, AeroVironment, Lilium Aviation, and Aurora Flight Science.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing demand from defense applications, advantages of fixed-wing VTOL over helicopters, and increasing demand from the agriculture sector. However, privacy & safety concerns and regulatory challenges are hampering the growth of the market.

Fixed-wing VTOL aircraft is capable of vertical takeoff and landing. Fixed-wing VTOL aircraft are more advantageous than the traditional aircraft as they are not dependent on any runway infrastructure.

Based on the type, the fixed-wing VTOL manned aircraft segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing need in military applications across various countries and increased focus on strengthening national security by several nations across the globe which gradually emphasizes the demand for this type of aircraft that can carry troops to different locations as and when required.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as these countries in the region are experiencing a trend of extensive investment in all forms of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft technology.

Types Covered:

• Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL UAV

• Fixed-Wing VTOL Manned Aircraft

End Users Covered:

• Military

• Law Enforcement

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

