Gennadiy Golovkin looks to make history in his return to the ring on Friday, Dec. 18, when he put his IBF middleweight title on the line against Kamil Szeremeta at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The event can be seen exclusively on DAZN in the United States and Canada.

The bout has been discussed since Golovkin beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko in his last time out in October 2019 that was a “Fight of Year” candidate, and Szeremeta stopped Oscar Cortes on the undercard.

A Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) victory would be his 21st defense of a middleweight title, breaking the record “GGG” currently shares with Bernard Hopkins.

“This is not just any fight. It is a fight with great meaning,” Golovkin said in a press release. “I always have the greatest respect for all of my opponents. I have really missed boxing, and I wanted to fight this year. The goal — fighting for a record 21st successful world title defense.”

Szeremeta is undefeated in 21 fights (21-0). The mandatory challenger earned the distinction with three wins in 2019 over Andrew Francillette, Edwin Palacios, and Cortes.

“I want this title for Poland and my family,” Szeremeta said. “GGG is a great champion, one of the best in history, but it is time for a replacement. Thank you for the great chance. I must take my opportunity to be the first world middleweight champion from Poland.”

Szeremeta is expected to be a stay-busy fight for Golovkin. For “GGG”, a victory would only engulf the flames for a trilogy affair with Canelo Alvarez. Will Szeremeta be able to come in and spoil the party?

Here is everything you need to know about Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta.

The GGG vs. Szeremeta fight is available on DAZN in the United States and Canada, as well as globally (excluding Kazakhstan.)

How much does GGG vs. Szeremeta on DAZN cost?

A subscription to DAZN allows you to access the GGG vs. Szeremeta fight.

In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99.

In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. (There is also a 30-day free trial in Canada.)

The subscription provides access to every live event and all the on-demand programming on the streaming service.

To learn more about how to sign up for DAZN, and pricing in your region, visit DAZN.com.

How do I stream GGG vs. Szeremeta on DAZN?

Here is a list of devices where DAZN is available, including web browsers on DAZN.com:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Game Consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV Playstation 4, Pro Android phones, tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick Playstation 5 Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One X .. Apple TV XBox One X|S .. Google Chromecast XBox One, One S .. LG Smart TV, Smartcast XBox Series X .. Panasonic Smart TV .. .. Samsung Smart TV .. .. Sony Smart TV ..

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta fight date, start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 18

Friday, Dec. 18 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET GGG vs. Szeremeta: 8 p.m. ET

The GGG-Szeremeta card begins at 5 p.m. ET. Golovkin and Szeremeta are expected to make their ring walks about 8 p.m. ET, although the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

Gennadiy Golovkin record and bio

Nationality: Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Born: April 8, 1982

April 8, 1982 Height: 5-10 ½

5-10 ½ Reach: 70 inches

70 inches Total fights: 42

42 Record: 40-1-1 with 35 knockouts

Kamil Szeremeta record and bio

Nationality: Polish

Polish Born: Oct. 11, 1989

Oct. 11, 1989 Height: 5-9 ½

5-9 ½ Reach: N/A

N/A Total fights: 21

21 Record: 21-0 with five knockouts

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta fight card

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta for Golovkin’s IBF Middleweight title

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado; Junior Lightweight

John Ryder vs Michael Guy; Super Middleweight

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora; Super Middleweight

Reshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth; Welterweight

Jalan Walker vs. Rafael Reyes; Featherweight

