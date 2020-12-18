Gennady Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta: Fight prediction, card, odds, start time, how to watch, live stream. Golovkin makes a mandatory title defense against Szeremeta in Florida this Friday. Of all boxing’s issues, the leverage and importance of sanctioning bodies ranks near the top. Friday’s fight between IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Kamil Szeremeta from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida (5 p.m. ET on DAZN, sign up now) is a direct result of the politics driven by those sanctioning bodies. Gennady Golovkin returns to this ring this Friday to defend his IBF middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta.

The Golovkin-Szeremeta card gets underway at 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. GMT), with the Golovkin-Szeremeta fight expected to begin about 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. GMT), although the exact time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

In one of the biggest fights in history, boxing heavyweights Gennady Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremata, boxing fanatics can watch the game. Gennady Golovkin is set to face off this week against his boxing rival Kamil Szeremata. The middleweight title match will be one of its kind.

Golovkin has been out of the boxing scene for a while since winning against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a fight in New York in October 2019. The middleweight champion will be seeking to consolidate his boxing career if he wins against Szeremeta in a clash projected to be one of its kind.

Golovkins quest to defend his 21st world middleweight title is slated for Friday, December 18th. If you expect to follow the fight from the United Kingdom, you can stream information via Reddit from 1 am.

One hour earlier than American time.

The match scheduled to occur at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida will kick off at 10 pm American time on Friday evening.

The clash between the two boxing heavyweights will be shown via DAVN UK, a key live stream broadcaster targeting the US audience. Alternatively, boxing fanatics will be able to stream the match live stream. Whichever suits you, you can opt to access the clash online via mobile, desktop, or any other devices you dim fit.

Gennadiy Golovkin is looking forward to making history in returning to the ring on Friday, December 18th. The match against his middleweight challenger Kamil Szeremata expected to play off at the famous Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida

Can be streamed live DAZN in Canada and the United States.

RECENT GOLOVKIN FIGHTS

Golovkin enjoys enormous support from boxing fanatics, especially after beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko back in October 2019. In a fight termed fight of the year, Golovkin beat his challenger Sergiy to become one of the highest-ranked boxing legends in the history of boxing.

Golovkins impressive boxing record of (40-1-1,35 Kos) catapulted him to his 21st middleweight title, breaking Bernard Hopkins’s record joining the league of the most respected middleweight boxing superstars. Having successfully defended the title ina record 21 times makes him a favorite to face off with Szeremeta, who enjoys an impressive performance from a series of fights.

Szeremeta has had a perfect record in previous fights going undefeated in 21 boxing matches (20-0). Registering important wins against strong challengers Cortes, Edwin

Palacios and Andrew Francillette, the middleweight champion, is an ideal challenger for Golovkin, who has had a stellar boxing record career.

The clash is projected to be one of the toughest in boxing history, judging from impressive boxing records both tight contenders have had in the recent past. The in-form Szeremeta hopes to extend his unbeaten record by snatching the middleweight title from Golovkins, who is keen to retain it.

Other channels that will live stream the boxing match pitting Golovkins and Szeremeta include DAZN.

This option works for individuals hoping to subscribe to access high-quality videos.

US residents can subscribe at a monthly subscription of at least $20 or opt to choose an annual subscription where users pay the utmost 100 dollars to stream their favorite games.

If you are in Canada, you have to pay a monthly subscription of $20 or $150 for an annual subscription. Those streaming from Canada are entitled to a 30-day free trial. The advantage of this subscription service is that it offers access to several live events and other on-demand programs accessible via the streaming service.

Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs. Other devices that users can use to stream their favorite matches upon subscription include android phones, tablets, iPhones, Amazon Fire TV stick play station 5, etc.

GOLOVKIN VS SZEREMETA BOXING CARD

Golovkin vs. Szeremeta for IBF middleweight title

Rafael Reyes vs. Jalan Walker –featherweight

Dennis Okoth vs. Reshat Mati -Welterweight

Carlos Gongora vs. Ali Akhmedov –super middleweight

Calista Silgado vs. Hyun Mi Choi – junior lightweight

Friday Dec 18

5pm East

Golovkin vs Szeremeta

8 pm ET

The fight is set to kick off at 5 pm, though the two boxing champions are expected in the ring at 8 pm ET. In this case, the time will be determined by the length of time the two took on previous fights.

BRIEF BIO OF GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

Nationality –Kazakhtan

Age -38

Height-5-10 ½

Number of fights 42

Fight record 40-1-1 35 Knockouts

BRIED BIO OF KAMIL SZEREMETA

Nationality –Polish

Age 31

Number of fights 21

Fight record 21-0 5 knockouts.

Golovkin, who has more experience in the boxing industry and having managed 35 knockouts and fought 40 fights, puts him ahead of his rival title contender Szeremeta who has not lost any fight in a series of 21 matches he’s participated in.

Szeremeta, who is believed to be young and energetic, is projected to stage a fears battle with Golovkin, who has retained the middleweight title a record 21 times. Boxing fanatics an anxious to see whether the young and energetic Szeremeta will break the unbeaten record Golovkin has had in a series of fights he’s successfully won by a big margin.

However, based on the boxing rivals’ past records, spectators across the world are set to watch a spectacular fight that has a high impact on the future career of both pugilists. Having been out of the boxing scene since 2019, Golovkin is keen to prove whether he is still a force to reckon with in the boxing industry.

Being the middleweight defending champion, he has an uphill task of staging a strong fight against Szeremeta, who is also unrelenting on breaking his unbeaten record in all the 21 fights he’s had. Ideally, it won’t be an easy task for both since they are all determined to stamp their authority in the boxing industry.

Coupled with high expectations to retain a clean sheet of winning, Golovkin and Szeremeta are expected to stage a fierce match that will determine who walks away with bragging rights of being a super pugilist.

Based on Golovkin’s previous impressive boxing record and several years of experience in the ring, Szeremeta may find it tough if he won’t stage a strong fight against the 38-year-old middleweight titleholder. On the flip side, the 31-year-old Szeremeta may be a surprise winner if Golovkinwont comes out strongly to defend his title.

