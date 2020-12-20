WWE TLC 2020 FREE Live Stream Watch Wrestling PPV Reddit HD TV Channels Online

2020 WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs predictions, card, matches, start time, date, PPV preview, location. Everything you need to know ahead of the WWE TLC pay-per-view this Sunday. One of WWE’s most iconic matches returns this Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view. Both the WWE and universal championships will be on the line in TLC matches with expectations high for both to deliver big thrills.

In total, five championships are on the line at TLC, including Roman Reigns defending the universal championship against Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre putting the WWE title on the line against AJ Styles. All the action goes down from the ThunderDome inside Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field.

TLC will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last approximately three hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

Let’s take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will come out on top at WWE TLC.

2020 WWE TLC predictions

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD

With Lana being pulled from the match due to kayfabe injury, there are a finite number of women who can take her place: Nikki Cross being the one that makes the most sense followed by Charlotte Flair and Naomi, either of whom would be making their return after injury layoff. More likely is that WWE resets its women’s storylines as it initially planned before Mandy Rose was injured. I believe Rose & Dana Brooke were supposed to face and defeat Jax & Baszler with one or both of those women moving into a feud with Asuka for the Raw women’s championship entering 2021. So with Lana sidelined and Rose back, it makes sense to run an angle with Jax & Baszler taking out Asuka before the match, allowing Adam Pearce to choose a replacement team that gets the job done as initially planned. Pick: Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke win the titles — Adam Silverstein (also Brent Brookhouse)

Raw Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business

The build to this match has been convoluted with New Day going 2-0-1 in title matches against Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin before the requisite singles victories from Alexander earned Hurt Business another title match. Hurt Business needs the boost of the titles, while New Day is getting a bit boring with the straps on Raw. I’m not sure why the storyline would have run this way if it was not for a change to come at this pay-per-view. Pick: The Hurt Business win the titles — Silverstein

I could absolutely see the titles switching here, but I think this is where the seeds they’ve been planting with Cedric Alexander’s selfishness start to pay off. Alexander was tagging himself in as Bobby Lashley was dominating in a six-man, he has celebrated wildly several times in a way that seemed to upset the rest of the Hurt Business and so on. I can see him making a decision that backfires, allowing New Day to retain and causing internal issues with the group. Pick: The New Day retain the titles — Brookhouse

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton (Firefly Inferno match)

Wyatt is on the standard path of facing a rival in a match as himself before the payoff match as The Fiend. Orton was getting the better of the initial match before Wyatt disappeared and was replaced with The Fiend. Then Orton lit a box containing Wyatt on fire only to see The Fiend emerge. Given Wyatt’s “victories” on Raw, Orton would usually get the win at the pay-per-view. But The Fiend is a special attraction and those rules don’t always apply. Additionally, Alexa Bliss has been off screen since Orton threatened her as proof he found The Fiend’s weakness (she was actually just off filming for the new Punky Brewster show). This would be a good spot for her to pop back up, cost Orton the match and prove that she is not a weakness. Pick: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt wins — Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

WWE is finally giving Banks a run with a championship after her history of being unable to hold on to the title. It’s hard to see that ending at the hands of Carmella less than to months after Banks won the belt. Carmella has come off strong through the story and that’s great for the division, because SmackDown needs more players at the top of the women’s division, but she’s not ready for a title run and Banks’ run hasn’t developed enough. Pick: Sasha Banks retains the title — Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles (TLC match)

Styles is a great utility player at this point. You can slot him into any situation and he’s a credible threat. That said, it’s hard to see McIntyre losing the belt before WrestleMania, especially after he already briefly lost the belt to Orton. This should be an excellent match and could set up a Miz Money in the Bank cash-in attempt, which would also likely fail in the interest of keeping McIntyre a strong champion. Pick: Drew McIntyre retains the title — Brookhouse (also SIlverstein)

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens (TLC match)

The simple fact of the matter is that Reigns is the top character and storyline going in WWE right now. It has been an incredible new character that is captivating audiences and making people excited about SmackDown. Reigns will lose the title at some point, but it won’t be to Owens at a B-level PPV. It will likely be at WrestleMania against another current superstar (like Daniel Bryan or Big E). if WWE follows through with the rumored Goldberg match, perhaps Reigns holds the title for a calendar year until SummerSlam. Owens has been revitalized by this feud, but the change we will see in him may be more of a heel turn than Owens becoming the new champion. Pick: Roman Reigns retains the title — Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

WWE TLC 2020: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream

WWE’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs returns on Sunday with a loaded card.

Five titles are on the line, including both of the top men’s championships. The non-title bout on the card also figures to be an interesting one, as Randy Orton takes on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a first-of-its-kind “Firefly Inferno” match.

The men’s world title matches both come with the “Tables, Ladders and Chairs” stipulation. The competitors will be able to use tables, ladders and chairs as weapons without being disqualified. Expect all four men to deal out plenty of punishment.

The pay-per-view is also the first being held at WWE’s new temporary home, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., where the company’s elaborate “ThunderDome” set was moved after three months at Orlando’s Amway Arena. Raw and SmackDown have been broadcast from the Trop since Dec. 11.

WWE TLC 2020: How to watch, UK start time, live stream and full card

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs is set to take place this weekend as the franchise’s biggest stars look to end 2020 with a bang.