Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Online Free Game Week 15 TV Coverage 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL Game on TV, stream online.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals score updates, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online (12/21/2020).Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has struggled during the team’s current two-game losing streak. They’ll try to snap the streak when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking a bit old as they stumble toward the end of the season. They need a win in the worst way when they face the slumping Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football (5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) to close out the Week 15 games.

The Steelers (11-2) suffered a 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, their second consecutive loss after starting the season 11-0. Now, there’s talk of 38-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looking old and slow. The Bengals (2-10-1) are looking forward to the end of the season. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10 in Week 10.

Moneyline: Steelers (-825) | Bengals (+550)

Point spread: Steelers (-13) | Bengals (+13)

Over/Under: 40

What: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

Time: Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: ESPN

