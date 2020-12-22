Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream & Team News

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid live stream, betting, TV, preview and team news? How to watch Barcelona Real Valladolid live stream free? Where to watch Barcelona Real Valladolid stream?

Real Valladolid is coming off a draw with Sevilla and picked up a big point in that match, they will now have a tough test when they face Barca this afternoon.

What time does the game start? What time is Barcelona – Real Valladolid? Barcelona – Real Valladolid will start at 21:00 (CET).

Barcelona hit the road to take on Valladolid on Tuesday for a midweek matchup in La Liga. Barcelona are currently in fifth place after a 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday and Valladolid sit near bottom of the league table in 18th place staring at one of three regulation spots. Barcelona have 21 points on the league table and are four points shy of a spot at cracking the top four, and a win would help them keep pace in the standings.

Real Valladolid possible starting lineup:

Masip; Hervias, Bruno, El Yamiq, Garcia; Orellana, Mesa, Fede, Plano; Weissman, Maranhao

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Braithwaite, Pedri, Griezmann; Messi

