Watch LIVE Stream Manchester City vs Arsenal Online about News

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Arsenal vs. Man City in the US, we have all of the details for you about the League Cup quarterfinal match. The match won’t be shown live on US streaming, but you can stream it to your TV with the devices mentioned below. Man City isn’t proving to be as explosive or dominant as it’s been in past seasons, but Pep Guardiola’s side–where Arteta was previously an assistant–has just one loss in its last 18 games in all competitions and sits comfortably in the congested mix near the top of the Premier League.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM FREE

Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:

Who: Arsenal vs. Man City

What: League Cup quarterfinal

When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Where: Live on ESPN+

Guardiola and Arteta have had mixed results in their head-to-head meetings. Arsenal got the better of City in last season’s FA Cup semifinal, winning 2-0 to advance to the final, while City has won the two regular season meetings since Arteta took charge, including a 1-0 win at the Etihad on Oct. 17.

U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has started Man City’s League Cup games thus far, posting a clean sheet in the round of 16 vs. Burnley following a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the previous round.

Brentford, Newcastle, Stoke City, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United are the other six clubs alive in the competition, whose final was pushed back a couple of months to April 25 with the hopes that fans will be able to attend the showpiece affair at Wembley Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM FREE

Watch Arsenal vs Man City Football Live Stream Online.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, and subscribers can watch on TV or stream online via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

The Gunners are without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while City will test the fitness of strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus before kick-off.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Elneny Saka, Pepe, Lacazette, Willian

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Foden, Rodri, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres

Prediction

Arsenal are really struggling. Can a change of scenery in the Carabao Cup inspire them to new heights? A tough one to predict, and much will depend on just how many players are rested, but the suspicion is valiant defeat for the Gunners. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City.

Odds (after 90 mins)

Arsenal 38/11

Draw 37/10

Manchester City 4/7