Everton vs Manchester United: EFL Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch Carabao Cup online, news and odds

Everton vs Manchester United: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports, The Toffees haven’t been to the final since 1984 and have never won the EFL Cup in all its guises, while for United it’s only four seasons since they were in the final – when they won in 2017, beating Crystal Palace in the final. The Red Devils have won the cup five times overall.

What time is Everton vs Manchester United?

Manchester United ‘s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Everton kicks off at 20:00 and is the last of four ties being played this week.

Manchester United are in cup action ahead of Christmas as they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have built a solid vein of form in recent weeks following their disappointing early exit from the Champions League and put Leeds United to the sword in a 6-2 demolition on Sunday.

Watch Everton vs Manchester United Live

Everton are in fine form themselves this season though, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side catching the eye, and the Merseyside outfit will definitely feel they are capable of fighting for honours this season in the cup competitions.

It should make for an entertaining watch and we have all the TV information you require below.

Team news

Everton will again be without James Rodriguez, with the Colombian set to miss a fourth consecutive game as a result of a calf problem.

Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti will also be without Fabian Delph and Allan (both hamstring) while Lucas Digne (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Everton will be without James Rodriguez while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay absent for Man Utd

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Goodison Park — Liverpool, United KingdomTV: ESPN+

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Everton +225; Draw +260; Manchester United +110 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Carabao Cup quarter-final

Manchester United: While Solskjaer certainly wouldn’t want to pass up the chance to win silverware, it seems more likely that he will opt to rotate his pack, not least because he has senior players such as Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Dean Henderson warming the bench more often than not.

However, there is real value to be gained from winning this trophy, particularly for a team who fell at the semifinal stage in three competitions last term. As Solskjaer himself noted, United need to “learn how to win” silverware again.

Odds

Everton – 41/18

Draw – 11/4

Manchester United – 6/5

Prediction

This is likely to be a far closer game than when these two sides met early last month, but ultimately United’s success that day makes them the logical choice to reach the semis. PICK: Manchester United (+110)

Carabao Cup key dates

In this season’s competition, two-legged semi-finals will be replaced by a single tie.

December 22/23: Quarter-finals

January 5/6 2021: Semi-finals

April 25 2021: Final.