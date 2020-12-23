LIVE! Stoke City vs Tottenham Football Live Stream Online Free Reddit

Stoke City vs Tottenham Live EFL Cup Game Stream Online Free In 4k With or Without Cable and TV, Watch Full Season of EFL Cup 2020 Game Stoke City vs Tottenham Live Stream ESPN FOX CBS NBC or Any TV Channel Online and get the latest breaking news, exclusive videos and pictures, episode recaps and much more.

Tottenham will look to put a tough week behind them by beating Stoke City and securing a spot in the EFL Cup semi-finals this evening.

A demoralising defeat at Liverpool was followed up by a lacklustre loss at home to Leicester to see them drop from top spot to sixth in the Premier League table.

But this is Mourinho and the League Cup, a competition he has won four times and is his first crack at it with Spurs. He will be gunning to win this and could not have asked for a kinder draw.

Date, kick0off time and venue

Stoke City vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The match will be held behind closed doors at bet365 Stadium.

How to watch Stoke vs Tottenham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

Semi-finals

In the past, the semi-finals of this competition have been two-legged affairs.

However, this season, the last-four ties will be played as one-off matches.

Unlike the FA Cup, neutral venues will not be used, with the ties taking place at the venue of the club drawn out first.

Final

The final has just been rescheduled from February to April.

It had been due to be played on February 28 but has been moved back to Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Explaining the decision, the EFL said in a statement: It is the objective of the League to stage the Final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the Final from its original date of Sunday 28 February 2021 to later in the year.

The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give Clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person.

