If you can’t watch this game on TV, you have the option to stream the matchup on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app from your mobile device. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Camellia Bowl this week.

The game is often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the game, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.

Marshall enters the game with a 7-2 record and coming off a loss in the Conference USA championship game to UAB. Buffalo is 5-1 and coming off a MAC title game loss to Ball State.