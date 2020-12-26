Agro Textiles – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agro Textiles Market is expected to reach $15,311.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agro Textiles Market include Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co., Ltd., Tama Plastic Industry, SRF Limited, Neo Corp International Limited., Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Diatex, CAPATEX LTD, Belton Industries, Inc., Hebei Aining Import and Export Co., LTD., and B&V Agro Irrigation Co.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand for high-quality food crops, rising adoption of hi-tech farming technique, and high demand for the superior or better quality of nourishment. However, high production cost and complex manufacturing methods are hampering the growth of the market.

Agro textile materials mostly produce by synthetics in various decompositions, utilized in the mode of either woven or nonwovens. The Agro textiles are used to classify the woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics applied for agricultural and horticultural uses covering livestock protection, shading, weed and insect control, and extension of the growing season.

Based on the application, the agriculture segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the implementation of highly effective technologies in agricultural practices to improve the productivity and advancements in biotechnology which led to rapid change and evolution in traditional farming methods to a more scientific approach.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for food crops because of the rising population and increasing acreages of oilseeds particularly in South-East Asia and India.

Types Covered:

• Weaving and Woven

• Nonwoven

• Knitting

Products Covered:

• Shade-Nets

• Mulch-Mats

• Fishing Nets

• Anti-Hail Nets

• Bird Protection Nets

• Other Products

Fibers Covered:

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Polyethylene

• Jute

• Polypropylene

• Wool

• Polyolefin

Applications Covered:

• Horticulture

• Aquaculture

• Agriculture

• Planting/Forestry

• Floriculture

• Landscape Gardening

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

