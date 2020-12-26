Bag-in-Box – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Bag-in-Box Market is expected to reach $2.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Bag-in-Box Market include Liqui-Box Corp., Scholle IPN Corp., Fujimori Kogyo Ltd., Goglio S.P.A, SLF Packaging, CDF Corporation, Aran Group, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith plc, Westrock Company, Optopack Ltd., Amcor Ltd., Bernhardt Packaging, Vine Valley Ventures LLC, TPS Rental Systems, Arlington Packaging, LGR Packaging, LD Packaging, Aspla-Platicos Espanoles S.A, and Hearthside Food Solutions.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, need for environmentally safer and sustainable packaging, consumer awareness regarding hygiene and health, growing disposable income resulting in inclination of consumers towards premium products, and development of efficient and cost-effective solutions for liquid products packaging. However, availability of cheaper substitutes and stringent government regulations are likely to restraint the market.

Bag-in-box is gaining immense popularity as an apt alternative for rigid packaging solutions, which were the workhorse of the packaging industry until a few years back. Bag-in-box containers have emerged as an efficient type of packaging that enables companies reduce the carbon footprint of their businesses. Advantages of bag in box packaging over conventional packaging include proper storage, low space utilization, enhanced safe and hygiene transportation of goods, convenience to the customer.

By capacity, the <1 liter segment is projected to be a significant-growing segment in the bag-in-box market. The market for <1 liter bag-in-box market is growing fastly as these types of small packages are adopted for the storage and transport of liquid food products–juices, concentrates, and pulps that generally require aseptic packages to maintain maximum freshness and long shelf life.

On the basis of geography, the European region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to improving the global economy, expanding the working population, rising domestic demand for food products, and increasing consumption of alcohol. Moreover, the region has stringent norms for the usage of plastic and high sustainability standards, with the increasing focus on reducing packaging waste, which is also propelling the growth of the market in the region. Wine packaging is the primary driver for bag-in-box packaging within Europe.

Capacities Covered:

• > 20 liters

• 10–20 liters

• 5–10 liters

• 3–5 liters

• < 1 liter

Components Covered:

• Boxes

• Bags/Films

• Fitments

• Bulk Containers

• Filling Machines/Systems and Equipment

Material State Covered:

• Semi-liquid

• Liquid

Taps Covered:

• Without Tap

• With Tap

Materials Covered:

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• Low Density Polyethylene

• Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Types Covered:

• Barrier

• Non-Barrier

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Food

• Beverage

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

