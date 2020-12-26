Ankylosing Spondylitis – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market is expected to reach $9.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market include Abbvie, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Celltrion, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and UCB, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis, growing awareness about diagnostics and treatments for the disease. Additionally, government initiatives and getting better healthcare infrastructure. However, the huge cost of treatment and lack of skilled surgeons and physiotherapists are hampering the market growth.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine. It is a kind of arthritis, in which spine bones grow or fuse together, causing the spine to turn into rigid. Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis comprise pain and stiffness from the neck to the lower back, bony fusion, and pain in the ligaments and tendons. These symptomatic changes may be mild or severe, and may lead to a stooped-over posture.

Based on the drugs, the humira segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it’s a prescription medicine used to reduce the signs and symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis in adults. Humira can help to reduce the back pain, stiffness of AS, low cost and high efficiency.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the more prevalence of the disease and amplified adoption of ankylosing spondylitis treatment options in the region. In addition, technological developments are driving ankylosing spondylitis treatment in this region.

Molecule Types Covered:

• Biologics

• Biosimilars

• Small Molecules

Route of Administrations Covered:

• Oral

• Parenteral

Dosage Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Solid

Drugs Covered:

• Cimzia

• Cosentyx

• Enbrel

• Humira

• Remicade

• Simponi

Drug Types Covered:

• Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

• COX Inhibitors

• Disease-Modifying Anitrheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

• Immunosuppressive Drugs

• JAK Inhibitors

• Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

• Steroids

• TNF Inhibitors

• IL-17 Inhibitors

Treatment Types Covered:

• Medication

• Surgery

• Therapy

Applications Covered:

• Adults

• Juveniles

End Users Covered:

• Hospital

• Care Home

• Clinic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

