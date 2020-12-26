Mining Chemicals – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Mining Chemicals Market is expected to reach $39.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Mining Chemicals Market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc, ExxonMobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, AkzoNobel N.V., Nalco Company, Cytec Industries, SNF FloMin, Cheminova A/S, Nasco International, Orica, Huntsman International LLC, and Beijing Hengju.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing demand for minerals, rising emphasis on water and wastewater treatment, and increasing investments in mining activities. However, declining mining activities in developed nations are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Chemicals used in mining and mineral processing industries for a wide variety of applications are known as mining chemicals. Lower-grade ores, in particular, require larger amounts of chemical products in their processing.

By function, the grinding aids segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on the recovery of high-quality minerals.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing mineral processing sectors in the emerging nations like China and India.

Mineral Types Covered:

• Non-Metallic Minerals

• Base Metals

• Rare Earth Metals

• Precious Metals

Functions Covered:

• Extraction Chemicals

• Grinding Aids

• PH Adjusters

• Lubricants

• Leaching Agents

• Flotation Chemicals

• Crystal Growth Modifiers

• Scale Inhibitors

• Other Functions

Products Covered:

• Nitric Acid

• Acetylene

• Sulfuric Acid

• Cyanide

• Ammonium Nitrate and Fuel Oil (ANFO)

• Gasoline

• Heavy Metals

Applications Covered:

• Explosives & Drilling

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Mineral Processing

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Building & Construction

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

