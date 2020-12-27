There was no change in the latest update to the College Football Playoff with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State all retaining their status in the top four. Despite a double-digit win over Auburn, No. 5 Texas A&M still remains on the outside looking in and with no game this week to further bolster its resume.

https://www.era-leader.com/node/57325

https://www.era-leader.com/node/57356

https://www.era-leader.com/node/57382

https://www.era-leader.com/node/57395

https://www.era-leader.com/node/57457

We’re winding up the college football season, before we get to the championships and bowl games. At press time, we do know that these marquee games are still on including Navy at Army, No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri and No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami.

*Navy travels to West Point for the first time in over 70 years to face Army. The 7-2 Black Knights have been impressive this season, though their only quality win came against Georgia Southern by one point on Nov. 21. That was their last game, but they still have Air Force and the Independence Bowl game to play. For Navy, this is it. They’ve lost four straight games and continue to have issues at quarterback. They’ve played a much tougher schedule and their defense has been outstanding over the last two week.

While neither team is ranked, one of the best college football traditions of the year takes place as Navy takes on Army at West Point. It will be the first time since World War II that the game will be held on the campus of one of the academies.

Wake Forest vs Louisville Live Stream Week 15

The schedule has been very fluid this year for the entirety of the college football season, but Sporting News has you covered on how to watch every game this weekend involving a top-25 team