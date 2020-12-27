NFL Week 16 Schedule 2020: Kickoff times, how to watch, TV channel, dates, live streams. Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 16 schedule including TV channels, start times, and information on how to watch all of today’s games including Christmas Day. Plus, follow scores and standings for Week 16 here.

Watch NFL Live: https://accessworldtv.live/nfl/

Tune into NBC tonight to watch Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Titans (10-4) currently lead the AFC South and if they win their last two games they will win the division. The Packers (11-3), who have already clinched the NFC North, are still in position for the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. Click here for the AFC and NFC Standings after week 15.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to live stream the game.

2020 NFL Week 16 Schedule:

All game times are listed as ET.

Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day 2020

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 4:30 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Saturday, December 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. on Prime Video

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, December 27

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans , 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at The Washington Football Team, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-snf-157889070/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/falcons-vs-chiefs-live-streaming-reddit-free-157889071/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-nfl-week16-match-on-tv-157889072/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-nfl-snf-game-157889076/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/falcons-vs-chiefs-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-nfl-week-16-157889077/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-free-nfl-week-16-snf-reddit–157889078/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-free-nfl-week-16-snf-reddit–157889082/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-for-week-16-157889083/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sunday-nfl-week-16-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-free-157889084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sunday-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-157889088/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-snf-157889091/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/falcons-vs-chiefs-free-live-stream-reddit-27122020-157889093/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-online-157889096/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-free-on-reddit-watch-nfl-week-16-157889097/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/falcons-vs-chiefs-game-crackstreams-live-stream-free-on-reddit-157889098/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams-157889100/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-free-nfl-week-16-snf-game-157889102/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-streaming-nfl-week-16-snf-tv-157889103/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nflstreams-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-streaming-crackstreams-nfl–157889105/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-free-nfl-week-16-online-157889107/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/falcons-vs-chiefs-reddit-live-stream-for-free-157889110/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreamsfalcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-157889111/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-streams-reddit-watch-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-157888434/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-streaming-reddit-nfl-week-16-157888435/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-free-live-stream-122720-nfl-snf-week16-157888437/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreamschiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-nfl-week-16-snf-157888443/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-chiefs-vs-falcons-nfl-week-16-snf-live-stream-271220-fre-157888446/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-week-16-chiefs-vs-falcons-snf-live-stream-271220-reddit-157888452/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-december-27-157888455/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-free-live-stream-watch-nfl-week-16-snf-footbal-157888459/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livestreamofficial-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-free-nfl-157888462/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-chiefs-vs-falcons-stream-reddit-live-free-crackstreams-nfl-tv-157888475/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-free-hd-157888479/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-s-157889063/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/youtube-tv-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-snf-157889065/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-week-16-falcons-vs-chiefs-live-stream-crackstreams-reddit-157889067/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-free-nfl-week-16-snf-reddit-157888374/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-for-week-16-157888377/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sunday-nfl-week-16-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-free-157888381/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-157888383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sunday-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-157888384/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-snf-157888387/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-free-live-stream-reddit-27122020-157888390/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-online-157888392/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-free-on-reddit-watch-nfl-week-16-157888396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-game-crackstreams-live-stream-free-on-reddit-157888401/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams-157888406/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-free-nfl-week-16-snf-game-157888408/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-streaming-nfl-week-16-snf-157888409/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nflstreams-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-streaming-crackstreams-nfl-157888412/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-free-nfl-week-16-snf-157888416/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-reddit-live-stream-for-free-157888418/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreamschiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-157888420/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-snf-157888423/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-nfl-week-16-snf-gameday-157888425/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-free-stream-nfl-sunday-clash-157888428/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-streams-reddit-watch-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-free-157888431/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-streaming-reddit-free-157887072/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-stream-football-157887131/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-stream-reddi-157887157/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-stream-reddit-157887176/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-snf-week-16-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-157887204/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-sunday-night-football-live-stream-reddit-for-week-16-157887245/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-free-live-stream-reddit-2712-157887259/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-157887271/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-stream-free-on-reddit-157887295/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-week16-snf-game-crackstreams-live-stream-free-on-reddit-157887336/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-nfl-snf-week-16-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams-157887383/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-streaming-157887407/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nflstreams-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-streaming-free-157887445/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-stream-reddit-free-157887477/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-reddit-live-stream-for-free-157887495/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreamsnfl-sunday-night-football-week-16-live-stream-157887510/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-s-157888354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/youtube-tv-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-snf-157888355/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-week-16-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-crackstreams-reddit-157888356/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-16-snf-157888358/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-live-streaming-reddit-free-157888362/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-nfl-week16-match-on-tv-157888366/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-reddit-nfl-snf-game-157888368/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-falcons-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-nfl-week-16-157888370/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-chiefs-vs-falcons-live-stream-free-nfl-week-16-snf-reddit–157888371/

Monday, December 28

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 16

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field

When: Sunday, December 27

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.

NFL Week 16 live updates

Four AFC teams have 10 wins (three play today), a fifth is looking for win No. 10 on Sunday and none of them have clinched playoff berths yet.

The Titans (10-4) are holding onto the AFC South lead over the Colts (10-4), and the Titans can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight against the Packers. The Browns are 10-4 and the Dolphins (10-5) stunned the Raiders on Saturday with a last-second field goal to win, 26-25, and hold onto their postseason position. Then there are the red-hot Ravens (9-5), who have won three in a row, but need help to replace one of those teams for the final wild-card spot.

You’d expect the Browns — who can still win the AFC North — to have an easy time of it today at the Jets (1-13), but four receivers are out and starting left tackle Jedrick Wills was ruled out Sunday morning due to illness. The Ravens play the Giants (5-9), who need a win to stay in the NFC East title race. The Colts play at the reeling Steelers (11-3), who have lost three games in a row, and the Titans play at Green Bay (11-3) on Sunday night.

Tom Brady helped Tampa Bay (10-5) clinch its first playoff berth in 13 seasons when the Buccaneers routed the Lions on Saturday, 47-7. Seattle (10-4) can clinch the NFC West by beating the Rams (9-5) today. Here are the playoff standings through Saturday.

Follow here throughout Sunday for Week 16 NFL scores, injury updates, inactive lists and news from The Athletic’s NFL beat writers around the country.

Lineup news and inactive lists

Patriots: The Patriots won’t be making a quarterback change this week, as Cam Newton will start tomorrow night against the Bills. Bill Belichick was asked Monday about potentially moving to Jarrett Stidham, and he replied, “We’ll see.” Belichick also noted the staff would discuss their playing time options with younger players over the final two weeks, but Stidham won’t be making his first career start. — Jeff Howe

Browns: Another absence Sunday: Rookie LT Jedrick Wills Jr., who’s out due to illness. Wills has not tested positive for COVID but he won’t play. Veteran Kendall Lamm will start in his place, leaving the Browns zero proven line depth among their backups. — Zac Jackson

Bears: With Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and Buster Skrine (concussion) out against the Jaguars, the Bears will rely on Duke Shelley (2019 6th round) and Kindle Vildor (2020 5th round) again in the secondary. “They’re both locked in the right way, they have the right mindset,” coach Matt Nagy said. “And they’re very coachable. So they’re only going to learn through the fire and through experience.” — Adam Jahns

Texans: Another blow to the Texans’ secondary: safety/slot corner Eric Murray has landed Reserve/COVID-19 list. CB Anthony Chesley has been elevated from the practice squad as a replacement. — Aaron Reiss

Colts: Colts will be without left tackle Anthony Castonzo today (ankle) and they’re unsure of how long it’ll keep him out. Source said team will know more next week. A late-season injury that could have a major impact on the Colts’ playoff chances. — Zak Keefer

The Athletic’s Power Rankings

Each week, Sheil Kapadia puts together his NFL Power Rankings along with Expected Power Rating (EPR) metric with help from The Athletic’s Ethan Douglas. This week, Sheil handed out a holiday wish for all 32 teams. Here’s a peek at the full rankings going into Week 16:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Wish: A healthy offensive line for the postseason. The Chiefs took care of business against the Saints, but they had to work for it. Patrick Mahomes averaged just 5.4 yards per attempt (YPA) and was under constant pressure. He was sacked four times and absorbed 11 hits. Left tackle Eric Fisher was playing through a back injury, and backup right tackle Mike Remmers was sidelined.

2. Green Bay Packers

Wish: A defense that answers the call in the playoffs. Green Bay’s win over Carolina wasn’t always pretty, but the Packers are currently the top seed in the NFC and are positioned for a first-round bye. Even though they didn’t light it up in the second half against the Panthers, the Packers still have the league’s second-best offense, according to TruMedia’s Expected Points Added (EPA) model. While the defense is talented, it ranks just 19th overall.

3. Buffalo Bills

Wish: A willingness to be bold against Mahomes and the Chiefs in a potential playoff matchup. Are we getting ahead of ourselves? Sure. But the Bills were impressive once again in Week 15, and there’s no reason to doubt their offense. Josh Allen is playing great, Brian Daboll schemes up explosive plays every week and Stefon Diggs leads a talented group of pass catchers. If you’re a daydreaming Bills fan, you’re already thinking about how your team could match up better against the Chiefs than it did in a loss earlier this season.