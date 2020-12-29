Honeycomb Core Materials – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market is expected to reach $5.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Honeycomb Core Materials Market include Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, Tubus Baer GmbH, Packaging Corporation of America, Argosy International, Axxion Group, The Gill Corporation, Corinth Group, Samia Canada, Dufaylite Developments, Thermhex Waben GmbH, Euro-Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Grigeo, Honeycomb Cellpack, Thermhex Waben GmbH, and Honicel.

Increasing demand for lightweight materials for fuel efficiency is driving the growth of the market. However, significant cost of the products is likely to inhibit the market growth.

Honeycomb core are used to manufacture composite sandwich structures. It provides stiffness to the structure with minimal weight gain. Honeycombs utilize far less material than a solid panel but still provide exceptional strength, making it a highly economical option for many applications. In addition, the strength of the honeycomb increases with its thickness, meaning it is well suited to structures needing considerable core materials. Lightweight honeycomb solutions are used in a wide range of industries, including the aerospace, marine, military, construction and automotive markets.

Based on the product type, the nomex segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to its outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. The rigid and thin Nomex sheet structures are used to build sturdy yet lightweight honeycomb sandwich composite panels. These panels are used in aircraft parts such as flooring panels, internal walls, engine nacelles, helicopter blades, and tail booms. Nomex honeycomb composites are also used in the manufacture of boats to help provide buoyancy that enhances speed.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high demand from aerospace & defense and marine industries.

Product Types Covered:

• Paper

• Fiberglass

• Nomex

• Thermoplastics

• Aluminum

• Kevlar

• Aramid Fiber

• Other Product Types

Applications Covered:

• Composite

• Non-composite

End Users Covered:

• Defense

• Marine

• Aerospace

• Packaging

• Automotive & Transportation

• Automobiles

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

